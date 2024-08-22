Touchdown For Library Fans: Chattanooga Mocs Joins Library Family Pass Program

The Chattanooga Mocs have teamed up with the Chattanooga Public Library to offer tickets to all five home games through the Library’s Family Pass Program.

Passes for the Mocs’ first home game, on September 14, 2024, will be available for checkout starting August 31 at all five Library locations, and each is redeemable for up to 2 adult tickets and 4 child tickets.

An exciting year for the Chattanooga Mocs officially kicks off on August 31 against Tennessee in Knoxville. The Mocs are now rated in the top 10 in both major FCS polls, and their first home game on September 14 is also the Southern Conference opener against Mercer University.

Passes for this game and the rest of the season’s home games will be available two weeks before each game date. Each pass can be redeemed for up to two adult tickets and four child tickets (ages 2-12), and they must be redeemed before game day at the Mocs Box Office. The box office is open 10 am-4 pm Monday through Friday except on select holidays.

"We are delighted to join in this initiative with the Chattanooga Public Library," Vice Chancellor for Athletics Mark Wharton said. "It's an organization vital to our community, and to add our teams to their collection is a big win for us."

“We’re so honored to have the Mocs join our pass program,” said Library Executive Director Will O’Hearn. “When we talk about what Chattanooga has to offer, UTC is a big part of that. By teaming up with us, the Mocs are ensuring that folks in Chattanooga can enjoy all that’s great about this city, including UTC Athletics. That’s a big touchdown for equity in my playbook!”

CPL also offers family passes to Chattanooga Football Club matches and Chattanooga Lookouts games, as well as passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, Chattanooga Audubon Society and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

More information about the program can be found on the Library’s website, along with other Library services, events and more.

More information about the Chattanooga Mocs, the full Athletics Department and game schedules can be found at gomocs.com. More information about the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga can found at utc.edu.