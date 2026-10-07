Words On Fire: Local Spoken Word Artists Set To Perform In A Poetry Battle

Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry is thrilled to announce Battle of the Pens, a poetry battle taking place on Saturday, October 24, at the Highland Park Neighborhood Center.

The evening tournament will put new and experienced local wordsmiths against one another for a $300 cash prize.

Doors open at 5:00 PM, with the battle commencing at 6:00PM. Hosted by multi-talented artist, Kween’s Crown, with live music by BassHitter and the Prophets, the event features a panel of industry judges.

Unlike traditional poetry readings, this battle challenges poets to bring dynamic performance, raw storytelling, and strategic lyrical maneuvering across three knockout rounds:

Round 1: Prime The Ink

Round 2: Pressure The Pen

Round 3: Permanent The Ink

“Spoken word is a living, breathing competitive art form,” said Talor Iman, President of Rhyme N Chatt. “This battle isn't just about rhyming; it's about raw truth, wordplay, and commanding the room. Readers and lovers of live performance are going to see some of the absolute best talent in the city give everything they've got on one stage.”

Tickets are $10 for admission and can be purchased online or at the door on the day of the event, pending availability. Event Details at a Glance:

What: Battle of the Pen

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Where: Highland Park Neighborhood Center, 1714 Duncan Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Tickets: Available on Eventbrite

Rhyme N Chatt is Chattanooga's only interactive nonprofit poetry organization that provides safe places for the sharing and discussion of poetry where the poet is valued. This is accomplished through community events, open mic poetry sessions, writing workshops and other creative expression efforts. This is also a member-supported organization that partners with their members to provide opportunities to perform and support the community as part of a poetic family.