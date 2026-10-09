The Chattanooga Public Library Opens Expansive Tivoli Theatre History Exhibit

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to host The Tivoli Foundation: Your Ticket to History, a new exhibit celebrating the enduring legacy of Chattanooga’s historic Tivoli Theatre.

The exhibit opens Saturday, October 10, on the first floor of the Downtown Library and will remain on display through February 26, 2027.

celebrates the rich history of the Tivoli Theatre and the Ticket to History Campaign that helped preserve and restore the iconic building.

Visitors can discover stories, photographs, and historical materials highlighting the Tivoli's legacy as one of Chattanooga’s most treasured cultural landmarks.

The Tivoli Theatre originally opened in March of 1921 and was known as “The Jewel of the South,” providing generations of Chattanoogans with entertainment for over 90 years.

Following a massive restoration and expansion project that began in 2022, the Tivoli is scheduled to reopen October 20, 2026.

"This exhibit gives our community an opportunity to look back at the people, performances and memories that have made the Tivoli special," said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director. “There’s no better time to take center stage and celebrate the Tivoli’s incredible history as this Chattanooga landmark prepares for its next chapter.”

Your Ticket to History showcases photos and items housed in the Library’s Local History & Genealogy archives. The exhibit was made possible with the help from Museum Cultural Center at 5ive Points, Local History & Genealogy Department and the Tivoli Foundation.

More information about Tivoli Theatre Foundation can be found at tivolichattanooga.com/tivoli_theatre. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.