Chattanooga's Center For Creative Arts Proudly Present The Ballet "Firebird"

The Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts Dance Department is proud to present a production of the ballet, Firebird, for the public.

CCA’s production of Firebird, based on traditional Russian folktales, is an exciting ballet blending both contemporary and classical ballet and told with an audience-friendly twist to bring the original Stravinsky score to life. Students will experience powerful storytelling through movement, music, and theatrical design.

Additionally, audiences will enjoy instrumental interludes, narrative dramatic interpretation, and sound, staging, and lighting, all provided by CCA students.

In this version of the ballet, a magical creature known as the Firebird helps guide the forest and its inhabitants– including forest creatures, spirits, and princesses– as they face the dark sorceress, Kastchei and her monstrous shadows. Through courage, teamwork, and hope, they discover that even the greatest challenges can be overcome.

The ballet includes 87 middle and high school dancer and 43 students in the CCA Chamber Orchestra. Pre-show performances include the CCA strings quartet and piano performances.

Performances will be presented Friday, October 23, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 24, at 1:00 p.m. in the CCA Auditorium at 1301 Dallas Road, Chattanooga, TN.