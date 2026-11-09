Covenant College Theatre Gets Funny With "The Importance Of Being Earnest"

Covenant College’s theatre program will present Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, November 11–14, in a special production celebrating 25 years of academic theatre at Covenant.

In The Importance of Being Earnest, Jack and Algernon lead double lives, and hilarious complications arise as their deceptions begin to unravel.

Covenant’s production brings a modern twist to the classic comedy, widely considered one of the wittiest plays in the English language, inviting audiences to consider whether it’s better to look good or be good.

This performance will celebrate 25 years of Covenant’s theatre department, with department founder, Camille Hallstrom, making an onstage appearance as Lady Bracknell.

Since the academic theatre program was founded in 2001, Earnest has been produced four times, making it the most-produced play in Covenant theatre history.

The Importance of Being Earnest will be performed in Waite Auditorium (Sanderson Hall 215) on November 11–13 at 7:30 p.m. and November 14 at 2:00 p.m.

Seats are limited, and advance online reservations are strongly encouraged for all performances, including those with free admission. Reserve your tickets at portal.covenant.edu/theatre.

Wednesday, November 11: Dress rehearsal performance. Admission is free, but advance reservations are encouraged.

November 12–14: General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the door, subject to availability.