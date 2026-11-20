On Sunday, November 22nd, The NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet will bring its larger-than-life touring production of the beloved holiday tradition to downtown Chattanooga at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

The production will be offering an epic interpretation of the holiday classic, featuring internationally renowned dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, vibrant, homespun costumes, and oversized puppets, all set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score. Viktor Davydiuk, a renowned ballet master, is the production's artistic director and choreographer.

Now on their 34th annual tour, the company producing the show is Talmi Entertainment, which was originally founded in 1983 by Akiva and Mary Talmi, who set off on a mission to make world-class dance accessible to communities who might not have otherwise gotten a chance to witness a major ballet.

As of today, the tour brings together 40 world-class artists to tell the classic story, including principal dancers from Ukraine’s esteemed opera houses and exceptional talent from over 15 ballet capitals, all with the goal of sharing a universal message of peace during the holidays.

In speaking with Dan Talmi, Producer at Talmi Entertainment, about what folks can expect from the dazzling production and what will leave first-timers especially amazed, Dan detailed some of the story while offering that people are in for a treat, with each act leaving audiences entranced.

“First-time guests are in for a treat. One of our biggest additions is a brand-new, towering Rat King puppet crafted by Broadway studio Costume Armour. Using Japanese Bunraku techniques, it takes three puppeteers just to operate its four-foot-wide mouth and articulated claws.

In Act II, audiences also meet the Herald, a mesmerizing Cyr Wheel artist who guides Clara through the Land of Peace and Harmony, where you’ll see daring hand-balancing, 10-foot-tall animal puppets by artist Roger Titley, and our symbolic "Doves of Peace" acro-adagio. Between the hand-sewn costumes and world-class dancing, there’s something in each act to leave audiences amazed.”

Dan went on to lay out how the production has evolved over the last three decades, and how it has remained relevant to generations while still being rooted in tradition, suggesting that they have protected the traditional music and heart of the story while weaving in avant-garde circus techniques, focusing on a balance of expressive storytelling and modern theatrical innovation.

“While we protect the cherished music and traditional heart of the story, we’re always pushing creative boundaries so the show feels fresh for every generation. Under the visionary direction of choreographer Viktor Davydiuk, we’ve woven avant-garde circus techniques, daring acrobatics, and theatrical spectacle into the classic choreography.

By focusing on expressive storytelling and vibrant visual surprises, we keep kids on the edge of their seats while still delivering the nostalgic, heartwarming tradition parents and grandparents love. It’s that balance of timeless artistry and modern theatrical innovation that keeps families coming back year after year.”

Hosted by Ballet Esprit, the production also features a Dance with Us program, in which local children aged 6-17 have the opportunity to perform alongside the cast of the production. Dan highlighted the importance of this program and how, over the decades, nearly 100,000 children across North America have had a chance to engage in a once-in-a-lifetime experience while being a part of their local community.

“Through our Dance with Us program, we partnered with Ballet Esprit to host local auditions back in September, giving Chattanooga-area dancers ages 6 to 17 the chance to perform right alongside our international cast. Over the years, nearly 100,000 children across North America have been part of this tradition.

Watching local students step into roles like Mice, Little Snowflakes, and Party Children, wearing hand-sewn costumes and sharing the stage with elite global artists, is the most heartwarming feature of our shows. It gives young performers a chance to engage in a one-of-a-kind cultural experience, participate in their local community, and adds an unforgettable hometown heartbeat to the show for the entire audience.”