Performance Space Alliance Opens New Community Rehearsal Space

ArtsBuild is thrilled to announce the launch of Performance Space Alliance (PSA), a shared-space facility designed to address a critical shortage of consistent, accessible, and affordable rehearsal options for local performing artists and organizations.

Located in the North Shore/Hixson area, the new pilot facility offers versatile amenities tailored to a wide range of artistic disciplines, featuring two large group spaces, three dedicated rehearsal rooms, a small traditional stage, a green room, conference room, and shared office space.

Formerly known as the Performance Innovation Center, PSA’s initiative is the direct result of an extensive performing arts feasibility study. With support from ArtsBuild and the Lyndhurst Foundation, the study included more than 100 interviews with community stakeholders, multiple research phases, and leadership from a dedicated Governance Committee of local arts leaders.

The study identified the severe lack of available rehearsal space as one of the most urgent challenges facing Chattanooga’s creative sector. The pilot program launches with strong community backing – more than a dozen local arts organizations are participating, with over 150 performers expected to utilize the facility during its first week alone.

Overseeing PSA is Blake Harris, a Chattanooga native with extensive background in performing arts, as an educator, producer, director, and actor. “Our new name, the Performance Space Alliance, reflects our core mission to unite Chattanooga’s creative community around affordable, shared resources,” he said. “Launching this rehearsal facility is just the first step in a broader vision. In the future, we aim to expand to include performance venues, shop space, and dedicated storage.”

How the Community Can Help

To help the facility reach its full potential, the Performance Space Alliance is inviting community members and local businesses to support the effort. PSA is currently accepting tax-deductible financial contributions as well as donations of essential equipment and furnishings, including:

Portable or installed ballet barres

Marley dance flooring

Sound equipment and speakers

Full-length mirrors

Groups interested in inquiring about rehearsal, classroom, or office space, as well as individuals interested in donating or supporting the project, are encouraged to contact Harris at blake@artsbuild.com.