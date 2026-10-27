The Restored Historic Tivoli Theatre Looks Ahead To A Grand Reopening Season

After a grand reopening celebration that brought enthusiastic crowds into the Tivoli Theatre and onto Broad Street, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation is looking ahead to a Grand Reopening Season filled with live entertainment beginning in February 2027.

Billy Strings headlined two sold-out concerts October 20 and 21, marking the return of live performances to Chattanooga’s beloved “Jewel of the South.” The celebration extended beyond the theatre’s doors with a free, two-night block party featuring outdoor screenings of the concerts. Fans gathered along Broad Street to share in the music and welcome the historic landmark back to life.

The crowds inside and outside the Tivoli made the celebration one for the history books, demonstrating Chattanooga’s love for the theatre and the shared experiences it makes possible. The Foundation extends its gratitude to the audiences, donors, sponsors, community partners, staff and volunteers who helped make this homecoming possible.

“When the Tivoli Theatre Foundation assumed control of these venues in 2015 after years of deterioration and operating losses, the Foundation began investing in their future and rebuilding their audiences, long before undertaking this $75 million restoration and expansion,” said Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

“Preserving the Tivoli has required a herculean effort, financed roughly 90 percent privately and guided by exacting federal and state preservation standards. Our team, donors and project partners committed years of painstaking work and resources to make this possible. Seeing audiences return was a moment we will never forget. We’re proud to have preserved something extraordinary for Chattanooga and can’t wait to welcome our community back for the season ahead.”

Following an extensive restoration, the Tivoli welcomes audiences back with renewed historic beauty and improvements designed to make every visit more comfortable and accessible. Restored decorative details are complemented by expanded guest amenities, additional restrooms and improved accessibility. Work on the broader Tivoli Performing Arts Center continues, building toward more opportunities for performances, arts education and community gatherings.

A Season Worth Coming Back For

The Grand Reopening Series features Broadway, live music, comedy, and magic. Currently announced performances at the Tivoli Theatre taking place on the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation Stage include:

February 6, 2027: Justin Willman: One For The Ages Tour

February 8, 2027: Cirque Alice

February 11, 2027: Drew & Ellie Holcomb: Rain or Shine Tour

March 5, 2027: John Cleese: Still Not Dead (Yet) - Celebrating the Holy Grail at 50

March 23, 2027: Sonic Live in Concert

April 13, 2027: Ben Folds Five On Tour

April 16, 2027: Dusty Slay: The Neighborhood Guy Tour

April 18, 2027: Michael Blaustein: Bad Bad Boy

May 5–6, 2027: STOMP

May 22, 2027: Brad Williams: The Big & Small Tour

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, the six-production 2027 Broadway season brings nearly 40 performances to the restored theatre’s BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation Stage.

Broadway at the Tivoli presented by First Horizon Foundation:

February 19–21, 2027: Waitress

March 12–14, 2027: Beetlejuice

April 6–11, 2027: The Outsiders

July 16–18, 2027: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

August 10–15, 2027: Jersey Boys

September 14–19, 2027: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

For the full calendar, available tickets and Broadway subscription information, visit TivoliChattanooga.com. For box office assistance, call 423-757-5580.

Tickets for Chattanooga Symphony & Opera performances are available at ChattanoogaSymphony.org. Performance schedules are subject to change.