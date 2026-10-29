Seed Theatre Brings The Rocky Horror Picture Show To Barking Legs

It's astounding; time is fleeting, madness takes its toll, but listen closely, because Seed Theatre’s interactive Shadowcast screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back and better than ever at Barking Legs, right in time for Halloween weekend.

For the 50th anniversary of the iconic cult classic film, Seed Theatre will be blending the iconic interactive movie screening where folks often participate through the use of props with a bold Broadway-style shadowcast performance.

Directed by Deshanee Thomas and produced by Elizabeth Haley, the immersive, experiential production is set to have multiple performances throughout the Halloween weekend, including an Accessibility & Neurodivergent-Friendly Performance with ASL on Thursday, October 29th.

There will be several other performances, too, with one happening on Friday night, October 30th and the other two occurring on Saturday night, October 31st. Rather than simply screening the film, an entire theatrical cast will transform the cult-classic movie into a live, interactive, full-blown theatrical experience.

Props are even included in your regular admission price, so get ready for plenty of toast, rice, and newspapers. At its heart, the event is a celebration of counterculture and the queer community, reflecting the values of Seed Theatre and providing a space where folks from all walks of life are welcome and feel safe and included.

In speaking with Elizabeth Haley, Executive Director for the Seed Theatre and Producer for Seed's Rocky Horror Picture Show's Shadowcast at Barking Legs, about how the production first came about and what inspired Seed Theatre to create a theatrical Shadowcast to go along with the iconic film, Haley detailed how the production has evolved since its inception in 2023.

“In 2023, during Seed Theatre’s early days, we were looking for creative ways to bring people together and build community. We were still emerging from the isolation of COVID, and the queer community especially needed opportunities to reconnect, share experiences, and simply have fun together.

So, we had a wild idea: screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show late one night in an office conference room as a fundraiser. We sold out, packed more than 80 people into a tiny room, and handed out prop bags complete with full-sized rolls of toilet paper and rice. It was chaotic, ridiculous, and an absolute blast.

What started as a quirky little fundraiser has grown into one of Seed Theatre's most beloved traditions. Our production features 17 cast members, a 10-person production team, and eight performances: seven at Barking Legs from October 23–31 and one at Cleveland State Community College on November 8. This year, we're bringing Rocky Horror to more than 1,000 audience members.”

When asked about special touches or surprises that may not be listed online about the production, Haley went on to discuss that they incorporate plenty of special touches and Rocky Horror traditions, though the things they are proudest of happen behind the scenes.

Haley detailed their commitment to providing opportunities for those with disabilities while also challenging traditional roles around race and gender in their casting process, with a priority of staying true to their mission of accessibility, inclusion, and safety.

“We incorporate plenty of beloved Rocky Horror traditions and special touches into our production, but some of the things we're proudest of happen behind the scenes. Each year, the role of Dr. Scott, a wheelchair user, is played by an actor who uses a wheelchair in everyday life, creating meaningful opportunities for performers with disabilities.

We intentionally challenge traditional expectations around race and gender in our casting, creating space for trans and nonbinary performers throughout our company and casting people of color in roles traditionally portrayed by white actors. We also work with an intimacy director to establish clear boundaries, guide conversations about consent, and ensure our cast feels safe and respected during the show's more provocative scenes.