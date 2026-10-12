United We Dance Celebrates A Day Of Community And Movement On Saturday

Art 120 will present United We Dance, a free, day-long celebration of dance and community, on Saturday, October 17, at Miller Park in downtown Chattanooga.

As part of our nation’s America 250 celebrations, this event honors this monumental anniversary of the United States by showcasing the cultural impact of the Chattanooga community through movement, music, and performance spanning generations and traditions.

United We Dance opens at 11 a.m. with Art To Empower's Legacy in Motion, honoring seven Black women who own and direct local preschools. The tribute features intergenerational performances of ballet, modern, hip hop, and capoeira in celebration of their impact on Chattanooga's children and families.

At 1 p.m., Chattanooga's Dance Clock begins, guiding attendees through 250 years of dance history — beginning with 1700s Country dancing, Appalachia Contra dancing and Irish reels, and moving through Blues, Soul, Hip Hop, and Latin influences. As the sun sets, Miller Park transforms into one big American Dance floor, featuring contemporary hits from artists including Neil Diamond, Usher, Dolly Parton, and Cyndi Lauper.

"United We Dance is about bringing our community together to celebrate what makes Chattanooga vibrant — our history, our culture, and our shared love of movement," said Kate Warren, executive director of Art 120. "There's something for everyone, whether you're watching from the lawn or dancing in the crowd."

The event is designed for all ages, dance levels, and abilities. No dance partner is required, though organizers note attendees may find one on the dance floor.

United We Dance will also feature a curated lineup of vendors, including international food, visual artists, and craftspeople, along with activities and a few surprise guests.

What: United We Dance

When: Saturday, October 17, 11 a.m. until 8pm

Where: Miller Park, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, including vendor registration and performance opportunities, visit www.art120.org/united .

United We Dance is provided as a free public event thanks to the generous support from our America 250 funders: The National Endowment for the Arts, Leslie M. Westbrook, River City Company, ArtsBuild, the Tennessee Arts Commission and through our partners in art: Art2Empower, ContraNooga, Chattanooga Celtic Connection, Chattanooga Vintage Dancing, and many local community partners in art.