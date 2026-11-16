The UTC Theatre Co.’s production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” takes audiences from the ordered city of Athens into an enchanted forest where lovers, fairies and amateur actors collide.

Directed by Assistant Professor of Acting and Directing Drew Davidson, the production will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-21, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre at the UTC Fine Arts Center.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here and through the UTC Fine Arts Center Box Office, either in person or by phone at 423-425-4269. Tickets are $20 for general admission (plus service fees) and $15 for students with a valid student ID and seniors.

The Fine Arts Center is located at 752 Vine St. Parking is available in the adjacent Lupton Hall Parking Garage (700 Vine St.).

One of Shakespeare’s most popular and frequently produced comedies, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” follows four young lovers, a group of amateur actors and a band of fairies whose paths cross in an enchanted forest. Misunderstandings, magic and a mischievous sprite named Puck turn the night upside down.

Davidson’s production begins in a classical, controlled Athens before moving into a surreal forest shaped by original music, hyperpop and techno. The 90-minute production, he said, invites audiences to respond as Shakespeare’s first playgoers did: “Cheering, laughing and reacting throughout the performance.”

“This isn’t a sit quietly in the dark ‘Midsummer,’” Davidson said. “Athens starts out classical and controlled, and then we drop into a forest that’s all synths, beats and dream logic. We want the audience dancing, cheering and laughing along with us. The play is a dream, and the audience is the one dreaming it.”

Davidson said Elizabethan audiences were not silent spectators.

“They were part of the show, and we want ours to be too,” he said. “No ‘real’ tomatoes will be thrown at the actors.”

UTC student Eli Nelson, who plays Philostrate, composed original music for the production, shifting from classical influences in Athens to an electronic sound as the action moves into the play’s dream world.

The cast includes UTC students:

The Athenian Court

Cody Robinson as Theseus

Tori Iler as Hippolyta

Stan Lane as Egeus

Eli Nelson as Philostrate

The Lovers

Story Bumgardner as Hermia

Daniel Teder as Lysander

Matti Moyle as Helena

Liam Phillips as Demetrius

The Mechanicals

Jacob Belcher as Nick Bottom

Solomon Ledford as Peter Quince

Jayden Brooks as Francis Flute

Ethan Hatchell as Tom Snout

Alan Du as Snug

Jack Cash as Robin Starveling

The Fairies

Teagan Bartz as Oberon

Shae Norton as Titania

Thatcher Schulmeister as Robin Goodfellow (Puck)

Sam Baker as Peaseblossom

Karis Richardson as Cobweb

Maislynne Payne as Mote

Collin Deitrick as Mustardseed

Mitchell Davis as Dewdrop

UTC students on the production crew include:

Stage manager Lee Larson

Assistant stage managers Cory Tilley and Helena Lange

Assistant directors Miles White and Lyric Boals

Sound designer Conard Belitz

Other UTC faculty involved in the production include Assistant Professor of Costume Design Ashlynne Ludwig, Assistant Professor of Scenic Design Emma Hoffbauer and Assistant Professor of Lighting Design Alexandra Miller-Long.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is the second MainStage production in the UTC Theatre Co.’s 2026-27 season. The schedule also includes Julia Izumi’s “Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea,” Feb. 23-27, 2027; and “Big Fish (the musical),” April 20-24, 2027.

For more information, visit the UTC Theatre Co. page.