We Try Wednesday: The Beauty of Ra

This week on We Try Wednesday, we have a fascinating chat with Earlene McConnell, better known as The Beauty of Ra.

A clairvoyant medium and psychic, she is also an ordained minister and soul therapist. Her intent is to bring positivity to her client’s lives and heal those who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Beauty of Ra is highly sought-after and has a clientele list that includes celebrities and people from all around the world. She recently wrapped up filming a new Amazon Prime series called, “Psychic Life: Uncut”.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/TDVecnvLcZU