Welcome to The Pulse's Chattanooga Business Dining Guide, a listing of the city's many (many) great places to visit, shop, eat and drink.

Chattanooga is known for its mix of scenic outdoor beauty, industrial roots, and a revitalized urban culture. Over the past few decades, Chattanooga has transformed from a heavily industrial city into a hub for innovation, arts, dining, and outdoor activity with a blend of historic charm and modern development.

And to make things easier, we here at The Pulse have partnered with the local attractions, businesses, and restaurants to bring you an ever-expanding guide to everything that the Scenic City has to offer.

Chattanooga Attractions

All the many interesting things to see and do around town and the surrounding areas.

Chattanooga Dining

All the many great restaurants from fine dining to "meat-and-three" and all points in between

Chattanooga Retail

Need to go shopping and want to know where to go to find what you're looking for?

If you would like your attraction, business, or restaurant included in our guide (for free), simply click to submit your info: Chattanooga Attractions, Chattanooga Dining, Chattanooga Retail.