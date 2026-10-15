Before The Read House, Before Room 311, There Was The Crutchfield House

Every year, during Halloween season, I like to learn about haunted locations in Chattanooga and surrounding areas. Of course, the most famous in the city is Haunted Room 311 at the Read House Hotel.

According to local folklore and the hotel’s website, Annalisa Netherly, a known “woman of the night,” was murdered either by her jealous husband or her “suitor.”

The alleged murder happened in room 311 in the bathtub in the 1920’s. Some say her neck was slit and nearly removed from her body.

According to folks who run the local ghost walking tours, guests and staff over the decades have reported unexplained water running, flickering lights, phantom cigar/cigarette smoke reportedly annoying Annalisa, who allegedly dislikes smokers and men, shadowy figures, and a moving or tapping bed.

An older article in the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that during major renovations, Room 311 was deliberately left un-modernized and kept in a 1920s style—complete with a clawfoot tub and a physical key—to avoid disturbing Annalisa.

That’s how the room still looks like today, although the room is hard to reserve and open to bookings only on limited dates.

But long before Room 311, long before Read House, there was another building on that spot that stained the wood floors with blood and where thousands died in horrific ways causing their spirits to be forever imprinted into the space.

In their book, Haunted Chattanooga, co-written by Jessica Penot and Amy Petulla, and based on older news articles, the Crutchfield House stood in that spot built by Thomas Crutchfield and opened in 1847. It was right across the street from a new train terminal station. At first, business was booming. But in 1861 events leading up to the Civil War changed everything.

In the book Penot wrote that Jefferson Davis stopped at Crutchfield House and had announced that he left the senate. He spoke about plans to secede from the Union. Thomas Crutchfield was a Union loyalist. He jumped on a counter and called Davis a traitor. A fight broke out in the lobby, guns were drawn, and there was almost a feud between Davis and Crutchfield, but Thomas’ son dragged him out of the lobby.

Soon after this incident, Crutchfield sold the hotel and almost immediately afterwards it was seized and converted into a Union army hospital.

Penot wrote, “For years the hotel bore witness to all of the horror of the Civil War as the bloodied and dying were pulled off the battlefield and brought to the Crutchfield for medical care. The blood of Union officers stained the floor of the once lovely hotel.”

According to news reports the Crutchfield House survived Civil War only to burn to the ground in 1867. Four years later a doctor named John T. Read and his son Samuel began the construction of what is still The Read House.

This year the Read House is celebrating its 100th anniversary after being renovated in elaborate Georgian style in 1926.

According to an article in the Free Press from 2019 some believe the ghosts of these Union soldiers, “could also be wandering around and contributing to the hauntings.”

Especially on the fourth floor where the hospital was and in the basement which was used as a morgue.

It doesn’t seem that farfetched. Afterall, the nearby Chickamauga battle fields are reportedly haunted. Areas in the historic downtown Chickamauga district are said to be haunted, especially the Lee Gordon Mansion and the nearby historic hospital.

Another interesting bit of information about Room 311, Al Capone stayed the night there. According to the hotel’s website, Capone stayed in Room 311 during the early 1930’s while traveling for a federal trial. To avoid him escaping, custom bars were added to the windows. The bars are still there. Rumor has it that Annalisa was not pleased with Capone’s cigar smoke.