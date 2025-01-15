European Wax Center Leads The Way To Softer (And Less Hairy) Skin

Excellent service, experienced and professionally licensed professionals, high-quality products, and cleanliness is what you can expect when you visit European Wax Center.

They have two locations now. One is in the Northshore area off Frazier Avenue near downtown. Their newest location in the Village at Waterside opened this past December and has already serviced more than 600 customers.

European Wax Center offers full waxing services.

“Waxing is skincare,” manager Kaitlin Thomas said. “Our motto here is walk-in, strut out.” The team at European Wax Center make you feel at ease whether you’re a regular client or receiving one of their services for the first time.

Whether you’re just getting your eyebrows waxed, getting a bikini wax or full Brazilian, the team is ready with a clean, private suite, great conversations, and tons of moral support.

And it’s not just for women. They offer services for men looking to remove excess hair from their bodies as well, specifically from their back and chest, ears, nose, and certain facial hair.

“Everything from head to toe, front and back,” Thomas said. She said her experienced team provide speed wax services ensuring an exemplary, efficient and comfortable experience.

“Our goal is to get it done quickly,” she said. “At some places it may take an hour or 45 minutes for a standard Brazilian wax, but here we’ve established a precise method to get it done quicker and still have great results. We’ve established a pattern with repetition and consistency making the experience better for our clients.”

Thomas said they use top quality products starting with their Comfort Wax.

“It is exclusive to our centers, and it is patented,” she said. “It only adheres to the hair, not the skin so it minimizes a lot of the irritation that some of the standard waxes leave on the skin. It is made for sensitive skin, so, anybody can use it.”

She said her team will talk the process through with their clients, so they know what they are about to experience every step of the way. First, the client will be treated with their pre-wax cleanser. Next, they’ll use their pre-wax oil.

“That creates a protective barrier between the skin and the wax,” Thomas said. “It gives the skin just a little extra layer of protection.”

Thomas said they then check with the client to ensure the temperature of the wax is not too hot for their skin and comfort level.

Her team will also inform the clients of the steps they should take in caring for their skin after getting waxed and between visits.

Thomas recommends getting a wax service every three to four weeks. She said each time you wax, the hair becomes less coarse growing back thinner and thinner.

“The goal of waxing is to turn that coarse hair back into that soft, nice, fuzz that you might see on the face, the vellus hair.”

Waxing also helps to improve your skin.

“Waxing is great for exfoliation, it removes a deeper layer than shaving,” she said. “When you shave, you're just trimming off the surface, but when you wax, we're removing the hair from the root through the skin.”

She said waxing reduces the chance of getting ingrown hair, but it may still occur.

“But as far as aftercare goes, we tell people, to use our ingrown hair serum,” she said. “Even if you don't get ingrown hairs, you're waxing now. You must take care of your skin differently now because it's different than shaving. It requires different things. So, the ingrown hair serum, whether you're prone to them or not, have it for prevention, have it for treatment. After that, we really want people to exfoliate well at least two to three times a week. Moisturizing is a huge deal and should be something you do daily. Basically, if you come in and you have dry skin and you put that wax on top of it, it could irritate you. So, skin care is super important.”

It’s this attention to detail, their commitment to having a sterile and clean room, and their professionalism that keeps people coming back. Another testimony to their level of care is the fact that each specialist employed at European Wax Center are long-time employees. Thomas has been with European Wax Center for 10 years. Thomas said new employees undergo rigorous, in-house training.

“We believe in honing our craft,” Thomas said. “We never stop training.”

It’s time to embrace some beauty this year by putting your needs first. Stop into European Wax Center and pamper yourself.

European Wax Center

2545 Lifestyle Way, Unit 109

Chattanooga, TN 37421

(423) 269-8989

Or

345 Frazier Avenue, Suite 101

Chattanooga, TN 37405

(423) 785-8000

Learn more on their website at waxcenter.com