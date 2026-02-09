Tri-State Home Show Returns To The Convention Center This Weekend

Presented by EPB, in partnership with the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga, the 59th Annual Tri-State Home Show is set to return to the Scenic City on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 13th-15th, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The Home Show, nearing its sixth decade in Chattanooga, has long been a staple of the city and functions primarily as a regional home show for aspiring buyers, homeowners, designers, and those looking to remodel their home or make improvements. Its aim is to connect those in attendance with local professionals in renovation, design, and landscaping, to name a few.

In speaking with Events and Sponsorship Director for the Tri-State Home Show, Hannah Gunter, she mentioned what people in attendance for the first time can expect from this year’s show.

“This year’s free show is more engaging and family-friendly than ever. We’ve really leaned into creating an experience, not just an exhibit floor. From interactive spaces and activities that welcome kids and families to educational sessions led by industry professionals, there’s something to learn and enjoy at every turn. And with free entry for attendees, it’s truly an easy, welcoming way for the whole community to come out, explore, and get inspired.”

In addition to what’s mentioned above, attendees will be able to discover new ideas for every room, style, and budget. People can explore the latest trends in smart home technology, outdoor living, and interior design, as well as take advantage of exclusive show deals and enjoy live demos throughout the weekend. There will also be a Kid’s Zone, entertainment, food, and activities for all ages.

When asked about what it means to be nearing their sixth decade and celebrating 59 years here in Chattanooga, Hannah suggested that it is not only a point of pride, it’s also a responsibility to the community that means so much to the team behind the home show.

“Reaching our 59th year is incredibly meaningful; it is a reflection of the trust and support of the Tri-State region. For the Home Builders Association of Greater Chattanooga, it represents nearly six decades of bringing homeowners and industry professionals together. It’s a point of pride, but also a responsibility.

This show has grown alongside our community and each year reminds us why it matters to continue creating an event that educates, inspires, and serves both our members and the public. Hitting 59 years reinforces our commitment to building strong homes, strong businesses, and a strong community.”

The Tri-State Home Show has made an indelible impact on the community and culture of Chattanooga since they first started nearly six decades ago. For local companies, they have the opportunity to be presented with thousands of customers, and for attendees, they have the chance to learn about the best new trends and products to draw inspiration from.

Hannah went on to speak about the crucial role that the Tri-State Home Show plays in business development and even mentioned how important nonprofit work is for them, with them highlighting The Bethlehem Center this year, a nonprofit in Chattanooga that focuses on educational programs and youth development.

“The Tri-State Home Show plays an important role in supporting the Chattanooga metro and tri-state region by giving local businesses a powerful platform to connect directly with the community. It brings together builders, contractors, designers, and home-focused professionals and helps them grow their businesses right here at home.

Beyond the business impact, the show is also about giving back. Each year, we’re proud to highlight a nonprofit that’s making a difference in our region, and this year that organization is The Bethlehem Center. It’s a meaningful way to use the reach of the Home Show to support local businesses and shine a light on a nonprofit that strengthens the community.”

When asked where they see the home show in the next few years, Hannah said she hopes they continue to broaden their reach across the tri-state region while supporting local businesses and educating homeowners.

“We see the Tri-State Home Show continuing to grow as a more interactive, experience-driven event. At the same time, we’ll keep finding ways to broaden our reach across the tri-state region while staying true to what has made the show successful for nearly 60 years: supporting local businesses, educating homeowners, and bringing the community together.”

