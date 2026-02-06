The Waymark Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hosts Grand Opening Downtown

The Waymark Hotel, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and managed by Concord Hospitality is now open in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.

The renovation preserves much of the building’s original architecture, from its grand arched windows to its detailed masonry and marble accents, while introducing a modern aesthetic that feels both elevated and inviting.

Each of the 148 uniquely designed guest rooms tell their own story, featuring curated furnishings, custom artwork, and layouts that reflect the individuality and character of the city itself. This gives guests a personalized experience rooted in Chattanooga’s charm.

“Along with the vision of all of our real estate developments, this hotel was about honoring the character of the building while bringing new energy to downtown Chattanooga’s central business district,” said HKS Holdings' Tyler Hawley. “We’re proud to create a space that blends history, design, and community in a way that will be enjoyed for years to come.”

The hospitality experience is anchored by Iris Rooftop Bar, and The Vault, a speakeasy tucked inside the building’s original bank vault. Together, they offer a dynamic range of guest experiences from the cozy, underground lounge, to cocktails, tapas, and vibrant nightlife with sweeping views of Downtown Chattanooga.

The restoration combines modern craftsmanship with historic preservation expertise. Important structural elements were restored while additional amenities including a market café, unique meeting spaces and a modern fitness center were thoughtfully integrated into the building’s existing framework.

“The Waymark is more than a hotel, it’s a destination designed to bring locals and visitors together,” said Concord Hospitality’s Dannialle Neville. “We wanted every corner of this property to feel intentional. From the warmth of the lobby to the rooftop’s panoramic views, every detail pays tribute to Chattanooga’s creative energy.”

The building has been vacant for nearly two decades and this renovation marks a new beginning for one of downtown Chattanooga’s most recognizable structures. What was once an empty reminder of the past has been thoughtfully transformed into a space that celebrates history while embracing modern hospitality.

"We’re beyond excited to finally share The Waymark with Chattanooga and surrounding areas," said General Manager Kelly Helton. "Bringing this project to life has been a true labor of love, and we can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors alike to a space that celebrates Chattanooga’s past while looking toward its bright future."

The Waymark aims to become a cornerstone of downtown Chattanooga’s continued growth, a place where the city’s evolving story can be experienced, celebrated, and shared for generations to come.