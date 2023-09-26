14th Annual "Kickin’ It" For Kids With Cancer Giveback Begins This Week

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer in partnership with the Lee University Women’s Soccer Program is excited to announce the return of the annual “Kickin’ It for Kids with Cancer” soccer game, presented by Food City.

This exciting event is set to kick off on Friday, October 6, 2023, as the Lee women’s and men’s soccer teams host rival Shorter University at the Ray Conn Sports Complex at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Many restaurants in the Cleveland area are getting into the spirit with giveback nights:

Jersey Mike’s (September 27, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.)

Zaxby's (October 3, 5 - 8 p.m.) *must mention AHF

Dos Bros (October 4, 3 - 9 p.m.) *must mention AHF

McAlister’s (October 4, 4 - 9 p.m.)

Panera Bread (October 4th, all day) *must mention AHF or promo code FUND4U

Salsaritas (October 5th, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.) *must mention AHF or promo code FUNDRAISER

A portion of the proceeds will go to help families facing childhood cancer through the Austin Hatcher Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides comprehensive coordinated care such as therapy, counseling, neuropsychological testing, family programs, camps, and more for the lifetime of the child and their family. All of the mental and behavioral health services at AHF are 100%-free and provided by a licensed clinical team.

Along with these give-back nights, the Lee University women’s soccer team is selling shirts and fundraising to support AHF. These shirts are dark gray and with the words “This Shirt Empowers the Life of a Child with Cancer.”

These shirts are available in youth and adult sizes in Comfort Color, Gildan Softstyle, and Dri-Fit style (while supplies last). The Lee women’s soccer players have spent the past few weeks selling these t-shirts and raising funds as part of their partnership with the Foundation. The t-shirts can be purchased at the Friday game or at hatcherfoundation.org/shop.

Kickin’ It 2023 is presented by Food City, and sponsored by Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics of Chattanooga, Business Water Solutions, Monen Family Restaurant Group, and Rock Bridge Community Church of Cleveland. Media Sponsors include WCLE Mix 104.1 radio, Chattanooga City Lifestyle, Brewer Media Group, CityScope Magazine, HealthScope Magazine, and Reagan Outdoor Advertising.

In addition to raising money for AHF, the Kickin’ It for Kids with Cancer games also serves as a fun night out for the children and families the Foundation serves. Those children will be invited to walk onto the field with players for a special recognition before the games, play a halftime game, enjoy dinner donated by Zaxby’s Cleveland, and connect with other families.

Community members are also invited to join the Lee Flames and the Austin Hatcher Foundation at Kickin It for Kids with Cancer. There is no cost to attend the game. For more information about the annual Kickin’ It for Kids with Cancer event, please visit hatcherfoundation.org/kickinit.