2025 Medal Of Honor Celebration Is Coming To Chattanooga This September

Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Petry, U.S. Army (Ret.) is one of roughly 40 Medal of Honor recipients that are expected to attend the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration.

Petry was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2011 for his heroic actions in Afghanistan on May 26, 2008, when he risked his life to save fellow Rangers by throwing away a live grenade, an act that cost him his right hand but saved the lives of his comrades.

From Sept. 29th through Oct. 4th of 2025, Petry and others will be at the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee—the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor.

Presented by Textile Rubber & Chemical Company, the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration is one of the country’s most prestigious and patriotic event. It will feature a series of public and private activities starting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, and will conclude with the Patriot Award Gala on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The Pulse was able to meet Petry during his recent visit to Chattanooga. On August 21, he hosted a special fireside-style conversation about service, sacrifice, and courage. He then spent some time enjoying the city with his wife of 22 years, Ashley.

Petry said he was excited to be back to Chattanooga. He said the city has a rich history of honoring the military and that being among his brethren is important. He said the support veterans provide each other helps them know they are not alone during their struggles and transition back to civilian lives.

He said he recalled meeting Medal of Honor recipient and Chattanooga native Larry Taylor during his Medal of Honor Ceremony. He said they quickly bonded and remained friends until Taylor’s passing on Jan. 28, 2024. Petry said older veterans taught his generation about standing up for each other. He said his generation of veterans need to carry the torch, so the next generation of soldiers know they’ll have the guidance and support they need during troubling times.

He said he looks forward to catching up with other Medal of Honor recipients at the upcoming 2025 ceremony.

During their time in Chattanooga, recipients and their families will also have an opportunity to reunite with each other and share their heroic stories of Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice and Commitment with local students, veterans, active-duty military and community members.

According to National Medal of Honor Heritage Center Major Gifts & Sustainability Campaign Manager, Vince Butler, one of the activities planned for the event is the recreation of the “Great Locomotive Chase,”

The Great Locomotive Chase was a daring military raid on April 12, 1862, during the American Civil War, in which Union volunteers stole a Confederate locomotive and attempted to destroy the railroad tracks behind them.

On March 25, 1863, the first Medal of Honor was presented to Private Jacob Parrott for his part in the chase that ended just outside of Chattanooga. Ultimately, 19 of the 24 members of Andrews’ Raiders were awarded the Medal of Honor for their incredible acts of valor on April 12, 1862.

Butler said acclaimed actor and veterans advocate, Gary Sinise will bring the electrifying energy of the Lt. Dan Band to the Patriot Gala. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The Patriot Gala will be presenting awards to four individuals who, through their life’s work, promote and perpetuate the principles upon which our country was founded and encourage the six core values of Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice and Commitment.

The event will allow Medal of Honor recipients to make a lasting impact on the Greater Chattanooga community for years to come.

For more information visit www.mohhc.org.