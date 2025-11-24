The Third Annual Black Creek Holiday Tour Of Homes To Benefit CADAS

This heartwarming event, taking place on Saturday, December 6, from 3 PM to 7 PM, and will benefit CADAS, an organization dedicated to alcohol and drug abuse recovery.

Kick off your holiday experience at the Black Creek Clubhouse, where you’ll be welcomed with warm hot cider and delightful sweets. Collect your tour guide and embark on a self-guided journey through beautifully decorated homes, each reflecting the warmth of family, friendship, and togetherness.

As you stroll through the neighborhood, you’ll not only enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season but also celebrate the bonds we cherish and the joy of giving back. This event is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, supporting a vital cause while creating lasting memories with friends and family.

In addition to the stunning holiday displays, local artisans will be featured in each home, showcasing their unique creations and adding a special touch to the tour.

Tickets for the event are priced at $35 and can be purchased at HolidayTourChattanooga.com or CADAS.org.

CADAS is committed to providing the highest quality treatment, prevention and education services to individuals with substance use disorders, their families and the community at large, regardless of their ability to pay.

Gather your loved ones, embrace the festive spirit and let the magic of the holidays fill your heart at the Black Creek Holiday Tour of Homes for CADAS.