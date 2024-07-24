423 Chain Breakers And Library Launch Nightfall Program For Youth

The Chattanooga Public Library, 423 Chain Breakers and Chattanooga United to Reduce Violence (CURV) are thrilled to announce a new Nightfall program for youth ages 18 and under.

Starting Friday, July 26, the Downtown Library will reopen from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm for Link Up at the Library, featuring video game competitions, art and craft activities, ping pong, foursquare, cornhole and more.

Chris Sands, Executive Director of Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention for the City of Chattanooga, launched the 423 Chain Breakers program earlier this year to curb violence in Area 3.

By empowering individuals within communities, 423 Chain Breakers work toward preventing and intervening in future acts of violence. They connect residents to support services and resources, help individuals engage in conflict resolution and de-escalation training, and even make connections to employment and/or educational opportunities.

The Downtown Library typically closes at 6:00 pm on Fridays, but starting July 26, 2024, there will be a security guard and staff on site to reopen at 8 pm to provide area youth with a safe place to enjoy games and hang with friends. An older sibling must accompany all kids 9 years old or younger.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to help 423 Chain Breakers by doing what we do best,” said Lee Hope, Head of Children’s and Youth Services at the Library. “It’s no secret that our 2nd Floor is a popular spot for teens, tweens and littles. All summer long and after school, hundreds come to enjoy the games, activities and, of course, books! I’m proud that we can now extend those offerings to kids in the evenings during Nightfall.”

More Library programs and events, as well as hours and locations, can be found at chattlibrary.org.

For more information about 423 Chain Breakers and CURV, contact Chris Sands at ccsands@chattanooga.gov.