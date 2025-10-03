A Community United In Uncertain Times: United Way Releases Annual Report

In a year marked by uncertainty and change, one thing remains constant: the power of a connected community. United Way of Greater Chattanooga today released its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting the collective impact of donors, volunteers, and partners who came together to support thousands of families across the region.

“Even in challenging times, our community continues to show up,” said Lesley Scearce, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “This report is a reflection of hope, resilience, and the belief that together, we can build a brighter future for all Chattanoogans.”

There is a growing need among local families. Nearly 11,000 households with children in Hamilton County are facing financial hardship, a 15% increase from the previous year. Yet, thanks to the generosity of more than 5,000 donors, United Way is taking a whole-family, whole-community approach to creating meaningful change.

Key Highlights from the 2025 Annual Report:

The 211 Helpline team answered more than 57,000 requests, connecting neighbors to food, rent, utility assistance and more. The top needs were food (48%), rent (26%) and utility assistance (25%).

$827,077 in direct emergency assistance was provided to 3,887 individuals, helping families avoid eviction and keep the lights on.

More than 13,000 children participated in a United Way-funded out-of-school program that boosted academic and social development.

664 adults completed vocational training or earned promotions, advancing economic mobility.

2,177 volunteer spots were filled through iHelpChattanooga.org, saving nonprofits $219,922 in staffing costs.

262 corporate partners engaged in custom giving plans and workplace campaigns.

More than 150 organizations joined the United for Working Families initiative to improve family-friendly workplaces.

View the full report at unitedwaycha.org/our-work/annual-report.

“United is more than our name, it’s our way forward,” said Ken Jones, United Way of Greater Chattanooga Board Chair and Senior Director of Business Services at EPB. “We envision a community where every child can thrive and working families can break the cycle of financial hardship. This report shows that vision in action.”

The annual report also features powerful stories from community members who have been served by United Way programs:

“United Way helped me when no one else would answer,” said Mark, a father of five who received utility assistance. “Now I can focus on supporting my kids.”

“Last night I slept peacefully, and that was made possible by the United Way of Greater Chattanooga,” said Michelle, a 211 caller who received emergency assistance. “Never did I imagine needing help, but when I did, I was met with dignity and compassion.”

Call to Action: Give. Advocate. Volunteer.

A thriving community isn’t just an idea; it’s something that can be built together, and United Way invites all Chattanoogans to be part of the movement through giving, advocating, and volunteering. Every gift, every hour, every action makes a difference.

Visit unitedwaycha.org to learn more and get involved.