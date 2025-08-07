AIM Center’s Annual Fundraising Event "Creating Place" Returns September 5th

AIM Center’s flagship fundraising event, Creating Place, is back on Friday, September 5 at The Westin Chattanooga for a high-energy evening filled with live music, local art, dancing, food, and community.

Hosted in support of AIM Center’s mission, Creating Place raises essential funds for programs that help adults living with serious mental illness find purpose, belonging, and stability through meaningful employment, education, housing, and wellness opportunities.

This year’s event will feature performances by local cover band FlashDrive, cocktails and curated cuisine, an expansive silent auction including member artwork, and powerful stories of recovery and resilience shared by Clubhouse members.

“Creating Place is our biggest night of the year because it helps make everything we do at AIM Center possible,” said Savannah Buzbee, Communications and Events Coordinator at AIM Center. “Every dollar raised goes directly toward helping our members rebuild their lives and find their place in the community. It's a night of celebration, but also a night rooted in purpose.”

Doors open at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available now to the public and can be purchased on our website. All proceeds support AIM Center's daily operations and directly benefit the incredible members we work side-by-side with.

Since 1989, AIM Center has empowered adults living with serious mental illness (SMI) to lead fulfilling and productive lives while successfully managing their mental health. Using the internationally accredited Clubhouse model of psychosocial rehabilitation through Social Practice, AIM Center offers radical acceptance, personalized support, and practical resources that help members build relationships, pursue recovery goals, and live with dignity and purpose.

Membership is open to any adult diagnosed with SMI. Once a member, always a member. AIM Center is a private nonprofit supported by foundations, public and private grants, TennCare, and individual donors. We are the only Clubhouse International-accredited facility in Tennessee, providing a safe and supportive community where recovery happens every day.

