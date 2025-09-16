Annual Culturefest Returns This Sunday To The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, September 21st, the Chattanooga Market will be home to new sights, sounds, foods and even entertainment, bringing the many different cultures of Chattanooga together.

For Chattanooga Culturefest, several local ethnic and cultural organizations will be in attendance to share their diverse traditions with Market patrons. It’s a great time to bring out the kids for a new and fun experience.

The High Point Chinese SDA Church is one such guest exhibitor, offering various authentic Chinese foods, activities and an impressive costumed Lion Dance—an authentic Chinese performance.

Additionally, current Chattanooga Market food trucks, with an ethnic focus, will be in attendance on Sunday offering cultural foods such as Greek, Mexican, Chinese, Thai, and Spanish.

Live entertainment on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

11:00 Chinese Lion Dance

11:45 Bollywood Dance

12:00 Tanasi Fusion Bellydancing

12:30 Joseph Ridolfo Musician

1:30 Blue Sun Fusion Dance

2:00 Kofi Music & Dance

Along with a festive day, the traditional farms and artists will be at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday, September 21st. Fresh finds include pears, apples, peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, cabbage and potatoes.

As always, the Chattanooga Market hosts plenty of local farms with meats and dairy, along with food artisans offering products such as jams, jellies, breads, and desserts.

Learn more at chattanoogamarket.com.