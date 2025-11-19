Austin Hatcher Foundation Announces Their 6th Annual “Bubbles Of Fun Run”

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer will host its 6th Annual Bubbles of Fun Run on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Tennessee RiverPark, Hubert Fry Center, Shelter #4.

The run will include certified, chip-timed 5K and 10K races as well as a 1-mile fun run for children and walkers (leashed pets welcome).

Event registrations include a t-shirt, custom race bib, "grab and go" swag items (available at the race), and a donation to the Foundation. Funds raised through the event directly support and provide services to families facing pediatric cancer.

In keeping with the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s logo, bubbles will be blown at various stations throughout the course. Runners can also blow bubbles along the way, filling the course with an uplifting and hope-filled atmosphere.‍

“‍Community is at the center of the Bubbles of Fun Run,” said Sarah Anderson, Events and Community Relations Coordinator at the Foundation. "Whether you are training for a marathon or taking an intentional stroll with your loved ones, we all come together for a common cause: to positively impact the lives of those facing pediatric cancer.”

All proceeds from the event support the organization’s mission of providing a brighter future for pediatric cancer patients and their families through integrative medicine—focusing on the whole child and the whole family.

Early-bird discounted tickets are now available:

1-Mile Fun Run: $30

5K: $35

10K: $40

Prices increase on January 1, 2026. Register here.

Those not local to Chattanooga can join the fun by registering to run virtually and starting a personal fundraising page.

Sponsorships and corporate team opportunities for this year's race are available. Interested companies can sponsor the event, form a corporate team, or host a yard game or activity, directly impacting families affected by pediatric cancer. Learn more here.

Learn more about the race here and follow Bubbles of Fun Run on IG here.