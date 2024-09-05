Austin Hatcher Foundation Launches “Hatch's Hero” To Empower Families

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is proud to announce the launch of Hatch's Hero, as part of the Foundation’s Community-Based Health Program.

Hatch’s Hero builds a community of hope, trust, and support for families that have shown incredible courage and resilience through the childhood cancer journey. Each individual family member is provided free support, resources, and a platform for their voice.

"Over the last 17 years, the Foundation has served over 90,000 individuals in 24 different states and 42 different children’s hospitals,” said Amy Jo Osborn, CEO and Co-Founder of the Austin Hatcher Foundation. “We understand the challenges that families affected by pediatric cancer face, and we're here to empower every family member with education and support throughout the childhood cancer journey.”

Hatch's Heroes are part of a supportive community that receives activities, resources, advocacy opportunities, and more. The program is designed to celebrate the uniqueness of each family's story while offering support and community every step of the way.

“The Hatch’s Hero program is for all fighters, survivors, and thrivers like me,” said Megan Smith, Osteosarcoma Survivor and Program and Community Engagement Coordinator at the Foundation. "Though I finished chemotherapy years ago, pediatric cancer still affects my family’s daily life. I am so grateful for the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s resources and services, and I am so thrilled that other families, like mine, can experience this support. We believe that every family’s stories and experiences are powerful tools to raise awareness about the effects of childhood cancer. Coming together as a community strengthens our collective voice and helps us support each other.”

For more information about the Hatch's Hero program and how to get involved, visit www.hatchshero.com. Families with questions can email Megan@HatcherFoundation.org.

“We invite all families affected by pediatric cancer to join the community and become Hatch's Heroes,” said Smith. “You don’t have to navigate the difficulties and effects of childhood cancer alone. No matter where families are on their journey, the Austin Hatcher Foundation is here for you!”

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to helping families impacted by childhood cancer at no cost, for the entire family’s entire lifetime. The Foundation provides comprehensive, coordinated care through evidence-based therapies, counseling, family programs, grief groups, educational resources, and more, fostering resilience and hope for families.