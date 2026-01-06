Austin Hatcher Foundation Sets Dates For Their Three 2026 Signature Events

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is kicking off the new year by announcing the official 2026 dates for its three largest annual fundraising events: the Bubbles of Fun Run, The Hatcher Classic, and the Celebration of Life & Hope.

Together, these events raise critical funds to provide no-cost mental health services, therapies, family programs, and resources for pediatric cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

Bubbles of Fun Run – February 21, 2026

The 6th Annual Bubbles of Fun Run returns on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Tennessee RiverPark (Hubert Fry Center, Shelter #4) with a family-friendly morning of movement, community, and hope. The event begins at 8:30 AM.

Participants can choose from certified, chip-timed 5K and 10K races or a 1-mile fun run for children, walkers, and families (leashed pets welcome). Registration includes a race t-shirt, custom bib, and a direct donation supporting the Foundation’s services.

“Community is at the center of the Bubbles of Fun Run,” said Sarah Anderson, Events Coordinator. “Whether you’re chasing a personal best or enjoying a walk with loved ones, we come together for one purpose: to create brighter futures for families facing pediatric cancer.”

Registration is now open at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/bubbles2026/

Virtual participation is available for supporters outside the Chattanooga area.

The Hatcher Classic – May 18, 2026

Formerly known as Monday After the Masters, the Foundation’s annual golf tournament returns as The Hatcher Classic on Monday, May 18, 2026, at The Farm Golf Club in Dalton, GA.

Renamed to honor the Foundation’s namesake, Hatch, the event continues to grow as one of the region’s premier charitable golf tournaments. Only 28 team spots are available for a day of friendly competition and meaningful impact.

All proceeds directly support the Foundation’s integrative care model, which provides comprehensive therapies and support at no cost to families.

Inquire here to participate or sponsor: https://hipaa.jotform.com/form/250645190568159

Celebration of Life & Hope – September 12, 2026

The Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, the Celebration of Life & Hope, returns for its 19th year on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s 33,000 sq. ft. Education Advancement Center in Chattanooga.

The semi-formal cocktail gala features:• Inspiring family testimonies• Live and silent auctions• Live music and entertainment• Photo booth experiences• An open bar and specialty cocktails• Chef-curated food stations

Hosted during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the event brings together hundreds of community members and supporters to celebrate resilience, healing, and hope.

Follow @celebration_chatt on Instagram to stay updated on the gala, including ticket sales.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation is a nationally recognized leader in psycho-oncology care, providing innovative, evidence-based services for families facing pediatric cancer. Through a holistic approach, the Foundation supports the emotional, mental, and social well-being of children, siblings, and parents—ensuring families have the resources to heal and thrive during and after treatment. Learn more at hatcherfoundation.org.