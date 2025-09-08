Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host Annual Celebration Of Life And Hope Gala

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer invites the community to attend its 18th annual Celebration of Life and Hope Gala on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Foundation’s Education Advancement Center at 1705 South Holtzclaw Avenue.

The Foundation’s hallmark event will feature family testimonies, live music, food, and an open bar, plus live and silent auctions. Attendees are invited to wear green cocktail attire.

Hundreds of community members and leaders gather each year to support families facing pediatric cancer, and tickets are now available with limited quantities remaining.

The Celebration of Life and Hope auction features hundreds of unique items and experiences, offering something for everyone. Anyone, anywhere can join online starting September 8 to bid on exclusive items, including:

Ron Fellows Performance Driving School – Two-day Corvette Stingray Owners School experience

Inola Blue Ridge – Two-night stay in the historic Wetherburn Tavern.

Cristy Kinard Original Painting – A one-of-a-kind piece from the renowned artist.

High Peak Station Red Stag Game Hunt – Five-day hunting experience for four hunters, complete with luxury lodging, professional guides, chef-prepared meals, trophy mounting, and more

Hammock Cove Antigua – Luxury villa accommodations for up to 10 nights, complete with gourmet dining and a personal guest ambassador.

Oh My Mahjong! Ultimate Set – A beautifully designed Ultimate Mahjong Set including racks, tiles, mat, and more.

Full auction details and bidding are available at one.bidpal.net/clh2025/welcome.

Honoring Families, Celebrating Community

This year’s gala honors the Yeaman Family, who turned to the Austin Hatcher Foundation just weeks after their daughter Abby’s cancer diagnosis in 2022. Since then, the Foundation has walked alongside the Yeamans throughout their entire journey, offering comprehensive support to every member of the family.

“The Austin Hatcher Foundation has been a godsend for our family,” said Ashley Yeaman. “When our daughter was diagnosed with cancer, our world changed overnight. The Foundation has supported us through every step of Abby’s treatment and, now, recovery, and knowing they’re still by our side gives us such comfort as we continue this journey.”

The event is co-chaired by Cindy and Less Lee, longtime Foundation supporters and local business leaders.

A Mission Fueled by Supporters

The Austin Hatcher Foundation is funded entirely by donors and fundraisers like the Celebration of Life and Hope. Proceeds from the event directly support the Foundation’s mission to provide free, comprehensive care to families navigating pediatric cancer.

Tickets and event details are available at one.bidpal.net/clh2025/ticketing