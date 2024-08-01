Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host "Honoring The Journey" Remembrance Event

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is set to host "Honoring the Journey," an evening dedicated to remembering and celebrating the lives of children who have passed away due to pediatric cancer.

This touching event will take place on Thursday, August 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foundation’s Education Advancement Center, located at 1705 S. Holtzclaw Ave in Chattanooga, Tenn.

The event is designed to bring families together as a community around their shared experience, surrounded by supportive clinical staff at the Austin Hatcher Foundation. The evening will feature a candle-lighting ceremony, live music, a special presentation, dinner, and desserts. The event will culminate in an outdoor butterfly release, symbolizing the transition and hope for the future.

“The loss of a child is one of the deepest pains imaginable,” said Amy Jo Osborn, President and CEO of the Austin Hatcher Foundation, who lost her first-born, Austin Hatcher Osborn, to a rare form of pediatric cancer in 2006. “This event is a heartfelt gathering for families to come together, share their stories, and remember the bright futures that were tragically cut short. It’s a chance to honor their journeys and ensure their memories remain alive and cherished within our community.”

Families can share their lost loved one's stories and passions through a special presentation, featuring photos and cherished memories. This evening is not only a time for reflection but also a celebration of the lives that have touched so many.

“Although these children, teens, and young adults are no longer with us, we smile in remembrance and celebrate their memories together on this special evening,” said Osborn.

If you know a family who has lost a child to pediatric cancer and could benefit from this free event, or if you would like more information, please contact the Foundation’s Clinical Liaison Ashley Guthrie at AshleyG@HatcherFoundation.org.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a lifetime of free essential services to children and families affected by pediatric cancer. Through its various programs, the Foundation offers support, education, and hope to children battling cancer and their families, helping them navigate the challenges of diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. For more information about the organization, visit www.HatcherFoundation.org.