Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host Its 5th Annual Bubbles Of Fun Run

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is thrilled to announce its 5th Annual Bubbles of Fun Run to be held Saturday, February 22, 2025, in support of families facing childhood cancer.

The run will include certified, chip-timed 5K and 10K races as well as a 1-mile fun run for children and walkers (leashed pets welcome, too!). Event registration includes a special t-shirt, "grab and go" swag items (available at the race), and a donation to the foundation.

Funds raised through the Bubble Runs directly impact and provide services to children faced with pediatric cancer, as well as their entire family, through the Foundation’s Education Advancement Center.

In keeping with the foundation’s logo, bubbles will be blown at various stations throughout the course. Runners can also blow bubbles along the way, filling the course with an uplifting and hope-filled atmosphere.

“We are excited to see the community come together to enjoy a morning of family-friendly exercise, activities, and of course, bubbles,” said Georgia Moore, Events and Community Relations Manager at AHF. "Whether you choose to run a timed race or simply walk alongside other supporters in our community, there is something for every member of the family to help provide families with supportive care throughout every step of their cancer journey.”

All proceeds from the community event go towards the organization’s mission of providing a brighter future for pediatric cancer patients and their families through integrative medicine—focusing on the whole child and the whole family.

This year’s event is made possible by: Joy Sponsors – CSX and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Community Trust, Smile Sponsors – Love’s, Webb Family Orthodontics, Rise Partners, Scenic Community Credit Union, Support Sponsors – Jack’s, A.H. Liles & Co, Jelks Law, Forrest Jackson Law, Tire Discounters, Vision Hospitality Group, Grant Interior Design Lab, Coca-Cola United, Fleet Feet Chattanooga, Food City, and Media Sponsors - Chattanooga City Lifestyle, CityScope Magazine, and HealthScope Magazine.

“We are so thankful for our sponsors’ continued support as this race would not be possible without them,” said Melanie Hammontree, Director of Development at AHF. “Their generosity makes all the difference for our families and allows us to involve the local community in the foundation’s mission and vision.”

Non-local supporters are invited to join the fun by registering to run virtually and/or starting a personal fundraising page.

Event Details: