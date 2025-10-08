The Bethlehem Center Announces Date For Their Dinner Of Champions Fundraiser

The Bethlehem Center, a local nonprofit devoted to empowering youth and families through spiritual growth, education, and leadership development, will host its signature fundraiser featuring dinner, music, and recognition of community champions.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Chattanooga Marriott Downtown.

Dinner of Champions is an evening dedicated to honoring individuals who are making a significant impact in our community. Champions will be recognized for their dedication to improving the lives of youth and families in Chattanooga.

The 2025 honorees are: Mike Mitchell, Community Champion; Ron Harris, Living Legacy; and Drew Barton, Faith Champion.

Mike Mitchell, longtime leader and volunteer, has faithfully served youth and families in Chattanooga for more than 35 years. A dedicated supporter and board member of The Beth, he is known for his servant’s heart and lifelong commitment to community.

Ron Harris retired in 2025 as Vice President of Corporate Workforce Diversity at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. A nationally recognized leader and mentor, he has dedicated his career to advancing equity, service, and opportunity for others.

Drew Barton, Director of Youth Ministries and Community Connections at Signal Crest United Methodist Church, is dedicated to building faith and community. He mentors youth through sports, co-founded Southside Youth Development, and partners closely with The Beth.

“The Dinner of Champions celebrates the power and necessity of community,” said Dr. Gerald Ware, executive director of the Bethlehem Center. “The Bethlehem Center has been a part of so many lives over the past 100 plus years. So, by honoring these inspiring individuals, we’re highlighting their incredible contributions to our legacy of building a brighter future for Chattanooga’s youth and families.”

Proceeds from the dinner will support the Bethlehem Center’s mission to build lasting relationships with Chattanooga’s youth and families. Funding from this event positively impacts programs like The Read to Lead Academy and The Food Pantry, which provide vital resources to the community.

There are several ways to be part of this special evening. Individuals and organizations are invited to sponsor the event, purchase a table, or reserve individual tickets. To learn more, visit thebeth.org/dinner-of-champions