Bidders For Critters Auction To Support New Hospital At The Zoo

Chattanooga Zoo is hosting their second annual Bidders for Critters online auction to raise funds for a new, larger veterinary hospital that will expand medical care for Zoo residents and provide behind-the-scenes viewing opportunities for guests.

The auction, live now and running until April 27 at 5 p.m., features exclusive Zoo experiences, animal encounters, one-of-a-kind art pieces, hotel stays, tickets to local attractions, a yearlong supply of Coca-Cola and even naming rights for two critically endangered primates.

“The Zoo has grown so much over the last several years, and we currently have over 500 animals in our care,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “It’s time for us to invest in a new hospital to further enhance medical care for our animals, provide our veterinary team with the best equipment and to give guests an in-depth look into animal care.”

Construction is slated to begin in late 2026, and the new hospital will feature a surgical suite, quarantine area, holding area, recovery rooms and viewing windows so guests can watch check-ups and other procedures.

The area will also include other interactive and educational components to give visitors a deeper understanding of veterinary medicine. All proceeds from Bidders for Critters will go directly to fund construction, and Chattanooga Zoo is aiming to raise $20,000 through the auction.

Bidders for Critters includes over 75 items ranging in value from $25 to $5,000. Some items up for auction include:

Behind-the-scenes encounters with red pandas, meerkats, giraffes, Komodo dragons and other species

Reservations at The Read House, The Westin, The Kinley and other local hotels

Tickets to events and attractions like the Chattanooga Lookouts, Chattanooga Football Club, Black Creek Club, WonderWorks and more

Dinner for six on the giraffe feeding platform

Paintings created by Chattanooga Zoo animals

Tickets to special Zoo events

Naming rights for baby pied tamarin twins

To register for Bidders for Critters, see the entire list of auction items, and place your bids, visit chattzoo.org/events/bidders-for-critters.

All bidding will take place online, and the highest bidder for each item at 5 p.m. on April 27 will be declared the winner. Items will be available for pick up at Chattanooga Zoo starting April 29. Winners are asked to email ddeweese@chattzoo.org to make arrangements.