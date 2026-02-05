Boyd-Buchanan Senior Founded Youth Led Civic Engagement Organization

Growing up as an Arab American in the United States there were times when Majdi Alameddine felt a little underrepresented in the community.

The 17-year-old Boyd-Buchanan High School senior decided to give voices to his fellow Arab American and immigrant classmates creating a platform of action and civic engagement.

Alameddine founded ARELVO (Aspire, Resilience, Empower, Lead, Voice, Opportunity) in 2023. It’s a global, youth-led organization addressing racial inequities in policy through collaborations with local/state/national government, and purposeful legislation that amplifies marginalized voices.

Since its inception here in Chattanooga, ARELVO has spanned across more than 19 countries and more than 31 states with chapters nationwide and members in the thousands.

“We’ve been able to connect with people in the House of Representatives, Senate, and across the state and nations,” Alameddine said. “I felt, just being Lebanese and my parents being immigrants, I felt like sometimes our voice were not going to have an impact. But it’s necessary to get out there and act because we’re the ones being affected.”

The organization brings politicians, professors, leaders, and others to speak directly with students from various backgrounds, many who feel marginalized. Alameddine said allowing the youth groups to discuss policies and share their ideas helps them reach big goals and feel proud of their roots.

“We want every student ready to lead and learn without losing who they truly are,” he said.

Alameddine walks the walk. This talented and highly gifted young man has done much more than creating ARELVO. He also serves as Director of Education on the Tennessee Student Equity Board, chairs the Youth Sustainability Board at green|spaces, connecting Chattanooga schools with environmental programs; and represents high school students on Mayor Tim Kelly’s Youth Council (MYC).

“It’s a local city program that I've gotten so much from,” he said. “MYC has helped me a lot with public speaking and genuinely getting out in the city and making an impact.

And what he started here in the Scenic City has spread across the world.

“We started in Chattanooga, but we spoke with former U.S. Ambassador of Ghana, and it was truly amazing,” he said. “I was able to connect with people in Ghana and let Chattanooga students and people across the nation join me in that. I went to Lebanon over the summer. The Middle East was a wonderful experience, getting over there and just seeing how we can impact others through that. We've also talked to a lot of diplomats and U.S. ambassadors in other countries. Many exotic places like Africa and in countries like that. We recently talked to the former U.S. ambassador to Tanzania.”

Alameddine said it’s important to speak to the people who are writing and implementing policies.

“We’re connecting policy leaders and connecting these leaders to students like us who may not seem like we have a voice,” he said. “When a student, a younger person asks a community leader or anybody that we're talking to a question, it shows that we're here and we actually care about what we're doing and what is happening.”

Alameddine said they are also recognizing people for their accomplishments and contributions to society, especially now for Black History Month.

“We’re spotlighting leaders who made or are making an impact through curriculum, through workshops, through ZOOM meetings.”

This past summer he interned at the Chattanooga Office of Sustainability which is committed to the implementation of the City’s Climate Action Plan. The plan seeks to advance thriving, equitable, and resilient communities, grow the green economy, preserve and enhance natural resources, and achieve carbon-neutral and zero-waste goals for both municipal operations and the community.

Alameddine is also working on policies for net metering, a billing mechanism allowing owners of renewable energy systems (like solar) to send excess electricity to the grid in exchange for credits that offset future energy consumption.

“It’s one of the things I've been working on with a friend, fellow high school student,” he said. “Another thing is I’m working on any policy that works to invest in the future, because I feel that's one of my main goals, planning for our future. Investing in the future, anything that helps reduce inequality and helps invest in the future our whole nation, is a policy I support.”

Alameddine was recently accepted to UNC at Chapel Hill and said he is interested in learning about environmental sustainability, and education.

Learn more about ARELVO at arelvo.org