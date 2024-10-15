Brainerd Community Food Pantry Celebrates Four Years Serving Neighbors In Need

Answering the call for help during the impact of COVID, volunteers in the community of Brainerd started the Brainerd Community Food Pantry to assist their neighbors with food insecurity.

This October the Brainerd Community Food Pantry is celebrating its fourth anniversary, continuing its mission of feeding those in need.

“We are neighbors serving neighbors who need help feeding their families. To date this year we have served over 12,000 individuals of which 4,700 are children,” said Bess Steverson, Brainerd Community Food Pantry President.

According to Feeding America, 15.1 % of the people living in greater Chattanooga and counties in north Georgia are food insecure, meaning they have a lack of access, at times, to enough food for an active, healthy life.

“Our volunteers and donors are committed to continuing to serve the families who come to us for help. Celebrating our anniversary marks a milestone and we want the community to know we are here,” said Steverson.

The Brainerd Community Food Pantry is volunteer led and funded by individual donors and local organizations. The pantry averages serving 436 families each month with food sourced through its partnership with Chattanooga Area Food Bank. The cost to feed each household is $4.54. So a dollar donated to BCFP goes much further than what the average person pays for groceries.

Food distribution takes place on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm at Brainerd United Methodist Church, 4315 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN.

“Brainerd Community Food Pantry is a valuable resource for our community,” said food bank Community Impact Manager Katy Neusner. “Their operation, which is completely volunteer-led, is a well-oiled machine. They distribute a truly staggering amount of food to our neighbors in need, and we are so grateful for their continued partnership.”

If you would like to make a donation, volunteer, or host a food drive go to the website at www.brainerdfoodpantry.com.