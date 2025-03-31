CADAS Welcomes Christian Siriano To Town For A Spectacular Fashion Event

CADAS, the Council for Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, is pleased to welcome Christian Siriano to Chattanooga on Saturday, May 31 for a spectacular fashion event.

TITANIUM promises to seamlessly blend the elegance of high fashion with the dynamic spirit of art and community. Attendees will be treated to a breathtaking runway show, where models—both men and women—will grace the catwalk, each step synchronized to the pulse of a techno symphony.

The evening will come alive with enchanting sounds of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Chamber Ensemble, Chattanooga Ballet and the extraordinary Christian Siriano, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates art, fashion, celebrity engagement and community connection.

Christian Siriano is renowned for his whimsical and show-stopping designs, which have graced the red carpets of prestigious events, including the Grammys and the Academy Awards.

His extraordinary talent has attracted a star-studded clientele that includes celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, and Ariana Grande, each of whom has worn his creations to major public appearances, showcasing the versatility and artistry of his work.

As the inaugural event of its kind, TITANIUM is poised to become the largest and most spectacular fashion experience in the South and a beloved annual tradition for our community to embrace year after year.

TITANIUM is not just an event; it is a celebration of recovery, benefiting CADAS, a nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment center, committed to saving lives and helping to rebuild families.

Purchase a seat for fashion show here on Eventbrite or go toCADAS.org to reserve & purchase a table of 8 (Dinner & Fashion Show) for $2,500.