Celebrate Friendship And Give Back At Galentine’s Day For Good Fundraiser

Celebrate friendship, flowers, and philanthropy at Galentine’s Day for Good, a festive ladies’ night fundraiser benefiting Northside Neighborhood House, on Thursday, February 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bud Floral + Home in Red Bank.

This Galentine’s celebration invites guests to grab a friend and enjoy a creative evening for a good cause. Each ticket includes a hands-on champagne bottle–decorating workshop led by Bud Floral + Home’s talented florists, featuring fresh blooms and plenty of creative flair. Guests will also enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening. The event will be held under a tent, and attendees are encouraged to dress “festively warm.”

“Founded on Valentine’s Day, Northside Neighborhood House has always been rooted in love for our neighbors,” said Northside Neighborhood House’s Chief Development Officer Jenny Stripling. “This event is a fun way to celebrate that legacy while bringing people together at the start of the year and strengthening our community.”

Guests can also shop the Good Neighbor Pop-Up Shop, showcasing curated secondhand fashion and accessories from Good Neighbor, Northside Neighborhood House’s online resale boutique. Every purchase helps support programs that serve children and families living north of the river.

Adding to the fun, attendees will be entered to win the Gal’s Gift Basket Giveaway, featuring items from Bud Floral + Home, spa services, and other local treats. NoogaTaps will be on site with their new VW Bus bar, serving drinks and offering a fun photo opportunity.

Proceeds from Galentine’s Day for Good support Northside Neighborhood House and its mission to strengthen and support the local community through uplifting and empowering our neighbors north of the river.

Tickets for the event are $100 and can be purchased online at nnhouse.org/events.

Northside Neighborhood House has been focused on empowering residents north of the Tennessee River to create thriving communities across northern Hamilton County since 1924. From ensuring individuals are housed with working utilities to supporting students in achieving academic success, the NNH focuses on creating relationships and connecting individuals to supports that aid them in creating stability for themselves and their families.