Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Hispanic Heritage Festival, Other Events

La Paz Chattanooga, the longest-serving non-profit organization working directly with the Chattanooga area’s rapidly-growing Latino population, announced today its plans for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM), which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 annually.

The organization is hosting its premier HHM event, the Hispanic Heritage Festival & Beth Cup Tournament (an annual soccer tournament), on Saturday, Sept. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at Highland Park Commons in Chattanooga.

Presented in partnership with the City of Chattanooga, Highland Park Commons, and The Bethlehem Center, the Hispanic Heritage Festival will feature Latino food and entertainment, crafts from local vendors, and the Beth Cup soccer tournament, which will begin at 3 p.m.

“This event is going to be such a fun celebration of Latino culture, and in particular, the vibrant people who make up our thriving Latino population in Chattanooga,” said Stacy Johnson, CEO at La Paz. “We invite you to come and enjoy food, music, and more. You don’t want to miss it.”

To continue the HHM observance beyond the day of the festival, La Paz is also coordinating a variety of additional events, including:

20th-anniversary merchandise sale: In honor of its 20th anniversary, La Paz is unveiling a commemorative set of merchandise, which will be available on the organization’s website on Sunday, September 15.

Oddstory giveback night: OddStory will donate 10% of sales on Wednesday, October 2 (6-9pm), at its Greenhouse location (336 E. Martin Luther King Blvd), to La Paz, as the brewery is featuring La Paz as its October nonprofit of the month.

Taquería Jalisco Ania donation night: The restaurant will donate 10% of sales on Tuesday, October 8 to La Paz.

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina - "Best Sangria" celebration: Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina won the "Best Sangria" contest at La Paz's 2024 Sangria on the Southside event. Come enjoy Chattnooga's "Best Sangria" in honor of HHM on Wednesday evening, Oct. 9.

Conga Latin Food donation night: The restaurant will donate 10% of sales on Tuesday, October 15 to La Paz.

For more information about La Paz Chattanooga, visit: https://www.lapazchattanooga.org/