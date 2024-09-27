Celebrating The Grand Opening Of The New James A. Henry Community YMCA

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga along with city officials and community partners celebrated the grand opening of the new James A. Henry Community YMCA at 3500 Dodds Ave. (previously at 460 Dodson Ave.) on Thursday.

The new completely renovated facility includes upgraded equipment, full commercial kitchen, office space and activity space. It also features a teaching kitchen for community nutrition education and workforce development.

“Today is an important step of our five-year plan, Vision 2028, as we complete a capital campaign project and open our doors to serving more children and families in our community in providing them with nutritional options,” said Baron Herdelin-Doherty, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga. “Our new facility will help us reach our goal of serving 50% more people by 2028.”

Each year, the Y prepares, packs and distributes 300,000 meals to children at 80 sites across the region to help reduce hunger. The J. A. Henry’s programs such as the Summer Food and After School programs provide thousands of meals daily, and the Early Childhood Nutrition Program supplies fresh meals to the Y’s three preschool sites in Chattanooga.

“One out of ten people in our region is facing food insecurity, and the Y is part of the solution in reducing hunger among children in our community,” said Paula Irwin, executive director of the J. A. Henry Community Y. “Our new facility and expanded operations will help us feed even more kids as we continue to grow.”

The new facility will also support J. A. Henry’s services and programs that are on the go - the Mobile Market, which provides groceries in food deserts, and Mobile Fit, which brings meals and activities to schools, parks and housing sites.

“The YMCA continues to be a strong partner in fighting hunger across the City of Chattanooga and embodies the One Chattanooga vision to lift up everyone in our community,” said Carol Hunter, administrator of the City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development. “This is an exciting day for the Y and for the City of Chattanooga and our residents who receive Y meals at sites like our community centers, parks and housing.”

The J. A. Henry Y also operates Bingo’s Market, located in Patten Towers in downtown Chattanooga. Beyond meal prep, the Y provides education on healthy eating through Food Rx. The 8-week class focuses on changing and improving lives and health through plant-based nutrition education. The branch also hosts legacy youth leadership development programs like Youth Trust and Youth Leadership Chattanooga, both focused on diversity, inclusion, and college and career readiness.

The facility now features a dedicated space staffed by Wellpoint Tennessee associates to assist community members with navigating healthcare resources, accessing social services and connecting them to the support they need. This initiative is the latest in a series of collaborations between Wellpoint and the J.A. Henry Y to support the Chattanooga community.

“At Wellpoint, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to live healthy, fulfilling lives, but accessing care and support can be challenging,” said Natalie Cooper, president of Wellpoint Tennessee. “Barriers like complex systems, limited resources and confusion about where to turn often prevent people from getting the help they need. This new center inside the YMCA is a great way to break down those barriers, offering community members a place where they can connect with our team for personalized support. Our associates can guide them through their health benefits, connect them to social services and provide personalized assistance — all in a welcoming, culturally sensitive environment designed to meet the specific needs of the local community.”

Volunteers, donors and partners help support the effort at the J. A. Henry Y. The teaching kitchen will provide youth, families and seniors the opportunity to learn more about healthy cooking and nutrition. The teaching kitchen was funded through a grant with the State of Tennessee.

For more information, visit www.ymcachattanooga.org/volunteer.