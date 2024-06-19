Celebrating Juneteenth: A Day Of Freedom And Reflection

Juneteenth, short for "June 19," also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, didn't become a federal holiday until June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

This marked the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.

Juneteenth stands as a testament to the resilience and perseverance of Black communities, symbolizing our freedom and the end of slavery in the United States.

It's a day we should all celebrate as a milestone for America's future, our rich history, and our collective responsibility to maintain equal rights based on the principles of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 14th Amendment. It serves as a cornerstone for the ongoing journey toward civil rights.

Historical Accounts Leading to Juneteenth

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, which many believed to be the end of slavery. However, it took several months, and sometimes up to two years, for the news to reach all enslaved people.

Specifically, in Tennessee, it was seven months later, on August 8, 1863, when Governor Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves at his home in Greeneville, Tennessee, and the emancipation of slaves was finally acknowledged throughout East Tennessee.

Juneteenth, which we celebrate as a national holiday today, originated in Texas. It marks the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed freedom for all enslaved people through General Order No. 3. This order stated that all enslaved people were free and that there was an absolute equality of personal rights between former masters and slaves

. This announcement set off widespread celebrations among the newly freed Black people, who began to mark the day with festive gatherings, music, and food. The history of Juneteenth is deeply rooted in the struggle for freedom and justice.

To be free, one must know that freedom is an American right for all. However, history has shown that the knowledge and laws protecting African American freedoms were not accessible to all. We must continue to make these freedoms accessible and a reality through advocacy, education, empowerment, and access to opportunities.

Juneteenth symbolizes the actual enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, leading to the end of slavery in the last remaining Confederate state where it was still being enforced.

Since 1910, the National Urban League and the Urban League of Chattanooga (established in 1982) have been committed to advancing racial, social, and economic justice for African Americans and other minorities. Their efforts continue beyond Juneteenth to promote inclusion and economic freedom for all.

Today, we honor African Americans' cultural heritage and contributions and recognize the ongoing fight for equal opportunities.