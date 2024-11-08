Fundraiser Celebration At Play Wash Pint Supports Local Shelter Pets

Play Wash Pint is thrilled to announce the inaugural Albie Your Friend fundraiser benefiting McKamey Animal Center, which will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The event is named for long-time Play Wash Pint member Albie Nelson, a 9-year-old White Cream Golden Retriever, who is living with an aggressive form of cancer. While Albie is currently considered in remission, this particular cancer typically returns, even with treatment.

Albie will turn 10 years old on the 10th, marking the perfect occasion to throw a celebration in his honor while helping out shelter animals in the community.

The birthday celebration and fundraiser will include delicious food sold by California Smothered Burrito, live music by DJ Chris, beer specials, raffle items, and t-shirts and bandanas. Funds raised by the sale of donated beer, raffle tickets, t-shirts and bandanas will all be donated to McKamey.

“Every person and dog who has entered Play Wash Pint over the last 7 years has experienced the joy, love, and smiles Albie brings to everyone he meets. We are honored to host such a meaningful celebration of his life,” said Olivia Purcell, general manager of Play Wash Pint. “It is our pleasure to partner with Albie’s family to help make a difference in the lives of shelter pets for years to come.”

Organizers, including Albie’s mom and the Play Wash Pint team, would like to thank the many generous donors who helped make this event happen: Oddstory Brewing, Naked River Brewing, Hello Monty, Chattanooga Printing & Design, Nooga Paws, and Love Loud Apparel.