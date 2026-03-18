Chattanooga Climber To Summit Mount Kilimanjaro In International Charity Climb

Global Partners in Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to healthcare, clean water, and education in underserved communities, has announced its 2026 Summit for Hope, a fundraising expedition to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

GPiH Chairwoman and Chattanooga resident Mindy Ruffalo will also participate in the climb, underscoring the organization’s deep commitment to the initiative and the communities it serves.

“This climb is ultimately about partnership,” Ruffalo said. “When people come together around a shared mission, incredible things can happen. Together, we can build a future where every mother and child has access to the care they deserve.”

The Summit for Hope will bring together supporters, partners, and advocates for a powerful purpose: to help build GPiH’s first healthcare center in Benin, expanding access to lifesaving medical care for families who currently have little or no reliable healthcare nearby. Funds raised through the climb will support the construction of the facility and the continued growth of GPiH’s initiatives, including its Safe Baby Delivery program.

“This climb represents more than reaching the top of a mountain,” said Ian Vickers, CEO of Global Partners in Hope. “It represents the determination to ensure mothers and children have access to the care they deserve. Every step our team takes up Kilimanjaro brings us closer to building sustainable healthcare solutions for communities in Benin.”

Since its founding, Global Partners in Hope has worked alongside community partners to establish medical centers supplied with clean water wells and powered by solar energy, creating systems that enable communities to thrive independently. The Summit for Hope builds on this foundation by raising the resources needed to expand healthcare access in Benin.

For supporters across the United States, including those in Tennessee, Nebraska, and the Carolinas, the initiative reflects a growing movement of individuals using their skills and resources to support global health and development.

Global Partners in Hope focuses on maternal and pediatric care in West Africa by building sustainable systems that provide access to healthcare, clean water, and renewable energy. Through long-term partnerships with local communities, GPiH works to create lasting change and empower families in underserved rural areas.

To find out more about Global Partners in Hope, visit the website at globalpartnersinhope.com.