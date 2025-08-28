Chattanooga Library, DAR Hosts American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit

The Chattanooga Regent Council Daughters of the American Revolution is excited to announce the opening of the American Revolution Experience at The Chattanooga Public Library’s Downtown Location on September 15, 2025.

The innovative pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation.

Created through a collaboration between the American Battlefield Trust and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the exhibit is also made possible by generous matching funds from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program battlefield interpretation grants.

The exhibit will run from September 15 through September 24, 2025, on the 3rd Floor of the Downtown Library. It is free and open to public viewing during the Library’s regular operating hours. The Chattanooga DAR and the Library will also be offering special events alongside this exhibit.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, there will be a full day of Constitution Day events at the Downtown Library, with workshops led by genealogist Pam McConnell, a community reading and signing of the Constitution, and more. On Saturday, September 20, 2025, the Library will host another series of events featuring workshops with City and County Historian Linda Moss Mines and genealogist Deborah Parks.

“We are thrilled to partner with the local DAR to bring this exhibit to Chattanooga, and we’re particularly honored to have the chance to host it during Constitution Week,” said Jessica Sedgwick, the Library’s Head of Local History & Genealogy. “With our country’s 250th anniversary happening next year, now is the perfect time to engage our community with our nation’s roots and the values on which it was founded.”

The American Revolution Experience launched online in its first digital-only iteration during the summer of 2022 to rapid acclaim and received a Bronze Award in the Education, Art, & Culture division of the second annual Anthem Awards, an initiative of the Webby Awards celebrating purpose and mission-driven work. It was also a finalist in the “People’s Choice” category of the Webbys themselves.

“The American Revolution would not have happened without the decisions, sacrifices, and valor of ordinary people,” said NSDAR Honorary President General Pamela Rouse Wright. “DAR is honored to have collaborated with the American Battlefield Trust on this initiative to highlight some of our Patriots and their roles in the founding of this great country. We are thrilled for people in communities across the country to learn more about these individuals.”

The traveling exhibit includes 12 panels highlighting thematic connections between profiled individuals and three interactive kiosks that connect to the full digital biographies, provide 38 documentary context on the Revolutionary War and offer information on how to visit the places tied to these individuals today. Both online and on-site, the American Revolution Experience features custom illustrations by South Carolina-based artist Dale Watson. The exhibit also draws from documents and objects in DAR’s collection, as well as the Trust’s industry leading digital interpretation resources.

“Independence may have been declared in Philadelphia by the Declaration’s 56 signers, but it was hard-won on the battlefields we protected by the thousands of Patriot soldiers from whom today’s Daughters trace descent,” said Trust President David Duncan. “Together, our organizations bear witness to the fact that we are not so far removed from those impactful events, that there are meaningful ways to bridge those 250 years.”

The Chattanooga Public Library is among the scores of libraries, historical societies and museums that will host the American Revolution Experience through 2025, introducing visitors to a cast of historical characters with diverse experiences throughout the conflict and the places they visited on their journey.

A longer-term mounting of the exhibit will remain at DAR’s national headquarters in Washington, D.C. Individual DAR chapters across the nation, including Chattanooga’s, have partnered with institutions in their communities to offer venues for the exhibit, booking its current complement of copies to capacity; further inquiries will be placed on a waitlist. The hosting request form and the touring calendar are available at www.battlefields.org/ontour.

The American Revolution Experience invites visitors to consider the choice faced by members of the revolutionary generation as tensions mounted in the 1770s: Would these ordinary citizens risk their lives and livelihoods in pursuit of liberty? Or would they remain loyal subjects of the British crown, coming into conflict with neighbors and family?

The exhibit surfaces diverse viewpoints and experiences, touching on the journeys — both literal and figurative — of Patriots and Loyalists, men and women, Black and Native populations and even international allies. Rather than focusing only on generals and famous statesmen, it introduces audiences to drummer boys, military mapmakers and other ordinary people who were impacted by global events.