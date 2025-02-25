The Chattanooga Marathon Celebrates 10 Years With New, Bigger Events

The Chattanooga Tourism Co., in partnership with community-wide supporters, is thrilled to host the 10th Annual Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend, happening February 28 through March 2.

This milestone event features new activations and major enhancements to celebrate a decade of running in Chattanooga.

More than 4,000 runners and spectators from 34 states and 5 countries are expected to participate, bringing an estimated economic impact of $1 million.

NEW THIS YEAR:

10-Year Kickoff Celebration & Expo – Friday’s expo will transform into a pre-race, family-friendly celebration with live music, food trucks, games, and a beer garden!

NEW 10K Race – Created in celebration of the 10th anniversary, the 10K joins the lineup, giving runners another exciting distance option.

Michelob Ultra Beer Garden – Athletes (21+) get one free beer to enjoy post-race or at the expo.

Commemorative 10-Year Medals & Merch – Special edition finisher medals and race gear celebrating a decade of the Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend!

Also, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, in partnership with Fast Break Athletics, is conducting a research study on health behaviors and exercise attitudes among 5K and 10K participants. Registered athletes who take part will provide valuable insights that contribute to health and fitness research, shaping future training programs and community wellness initiatives. This study aims to better understand runners' motivations, challenges, and experiences at all levels.

Events start at First Horizon Pavilion (1826 Reggie White Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37408) and continue throughout Chattanooga’s scenic streets, bridges, and riverfront.

Registration is open online now at www.chattanoogamarathon.com

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Friday, February 28

Expo / Packet Pickup – 3 PM-7 PM

10-Year Kickoff Celebration at the Expo – 3 PM-7 PM

Saturday, March 1

10K Race begins – 8:50 AM

5K Race begins – 9 AM

10K/5K Awards – 10 AM

Kids Fun Run begins – 10:45 AM

Expo / Beer Garden / Kids Fun Zone – 9 AM-2 PM

Online Registration Closes – 3 PM

Sunday, March 2

Half & Full Marathon begins – 7:30 AM

Expo / Beer Garden – 9 AM-2 PM

Half Marathon Awards – 10 AM

Full Marathon Awards – 12 PM

A full schedule of the weekend’s events and more details can be found here.

Road closures and traffic impacts will occur throughout race weekend. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and review the full traffic impact report for details.