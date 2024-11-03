Chattanooga Named “Friendliest City In The U.S.” By Conde' Nast Traveler

The City of Chattanooga has officially been named the “Friendliest City in the U.S.” by Conde’ Nast Traveler, a Readers’ Choice Award focusing on where tourists felt most welcome when they traveled.

"A stop by Chattanooga, which joined our Readers Choice Award winners for small US city this year, will make you fall in love with its Southern charm, inviting riverfront, and rich history from its past as a key railway hub in the 19th century," wrote Conde Nast Traveler's Kat Chen. "Though the city has always been a playground for the up-and-active, it's also coming into its own as one of the best food cities in the country, and is known for its blossoming downtown arts community, cozy boutique hospitality scene, and sustainability-focused dining."

The annual Readers’ Choice Award from Conde Nast Traveler recognizes Chattanooga’s friendly population as one of the city’s greatest assets.

“We’ve always known Chattanooga is special because of its kind and engaging people, and this award from Conde’ Nast Traveler affirms it,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “We’re grateful for this recognition and we invite folks to come experience our welcoming community, beautiful outdoors, and dynamic arts and culture scene. We're a city that still looks after our neighbors, and we enjoy sharing our city with new friends.”

Conde Nast Traveler highlights the ease visitors may notice amongst residents when encountering friendly locals as they explore Chattanooga’s natural assets while kayaking in Coolidge Park, hiking Lookout Mountain, or shopping through Bluff View Art District.