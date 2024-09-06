Chattanooga Pride Week: A Vibrant Celebration Of Unity And Diversity

Get ready for a week of excitement, empowerment, and celebration as Chattanooga Pride kicks off Pride Week 2024 from September 29 to October 6.

Featuring a variety of events that uplift and honor the LGBTQ+ community, Chattanooga Pride Week offers something for everyone—from educational programs and live performances to parties and community activities.

Starting with a Pride Kickoff Party on Sunday, September 29 at The Moxy at 6:00 PM, the week-long series of events will offer opportunities for community building, reflection, and joy.

Chattanooga Pride Week 2024 Schedule:

Sunday, September 29, 2024:

Pride Kickoff Party at The Moxy, 6:00 PM

Monday, September 30, 2024:

Practice with Pride at Renaissance Park, 6:00 PM

Tuesday, October 1, 2024:

Queer Chronicles: History Unfolded at Barking Legs, 6:00 PM

Wednesday, October 2, 2024:

Open Mic Night at Sleepyhead Coffee, 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 3, 2024:

Pride Trivia at Mellow Mushroom, 7:00 PM

Friday, October 4, 2024:

Pink Pony Club Night at Common House, 9:00 PM (21+)

Saturday, October 5, 2024:

Magic of Literacy at The Chattanooga Choo Choo, 3:00 PM

Rainbow Revue at The Westin, 8:00 PM (18+)

Sunday, October 6, 2024:

Pride Parade at Ross's Landing, 11:30 AM

Pride Festival at Ross's Landing, 1:00 PM

The week’s activities will culminate in the Pride Parade and Festival on Sunday, October 6, with the parade beginning at 11:30 AM and the festival kicking off at 1:00 PM at Ross's Landing. The festival will feature local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to connect with the Chattanooga community.

Chattanooga Pride President Noah Corbin emphasized the importance of the week, saying, "Pride Week is a moment to celebrate who we are as individuals and as a community. It is also a time to reaffirm our commitment to inclusion and equality for all."

For more information about Chattanooga Pride Week 2024, including event details, volunteer opportunities, and ways to support the festivities, please visit chattanoogapride.com or follow us on social media @ChattanoogaPride.

About Chattanooga Pride

Chattanooga Pride is a nonprofit organization working to promote LGBTQ+ visibility, inclusion, and advocacy in Chattanooga and the surrounding region. Through events, education, and community outreach, Chattanooga Pride strives to create a welcoming environment for all.