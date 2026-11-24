Since its inception in 1975, and for over 51 years, the Chattanooga Rescue Mission has been serving the greater Chattanooga homeless population as a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to offering not only spiritual support, but also functioning as an emergency overnight shelter, providing meals, clothing, and necessities to those in need.

During that time, it is estimated that the organization provided 400,000 meals and 350,000 beds for the homeless. For over 40 years, the Chattanooga Rescue Mission has offered its annual community outreach: a free Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day for those in need of a free meal and community.

What started as a mission to provide a sense of belonging and a warm meal for the homeless is now a long-running tradition, and one that provides a free Thanksgiving meal for those who are unhoused, experiencing financial hardship, or simply in need of one.

The mission plans to offer up a full Thanksgiving meal, too, including turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy, green beans, rolls, and even cranberry sauce and other pies and sweet treats.

This year’s theme is “A Thanksgiving meal for every neighbor”; however, in order to make that possible each year, they need help from the public. Some of the ways they list help are through the donation of food items, especially hams and pies. Additionally, they would love folks to start their own canned food and jean drive, which helps feed and clothe those in need during the winter.

They also need folks on the ground, helping to distribute the flyers on how to help. There are several other canned items that they need, too, including canned green beans, chicken broth, and gravy, as well as drinks like Sweet tea, lemonade, and water.

What they offer is more than just a meal; it is also a chance for fellowship and to love on individuals who may not have anyone to call family this Thanksgiving, and the Chattanooga Rescue Mission is dedicated to making folks who come in feel welcomed, remembered, and cherished.

In speaking with Stan Jones, Assistant Administrator for The Chattanooga Rescue Mission, about how the Thanksgiving meal originated decades ago and what he hopes people take away from the beloved community tradition, he discussed the event evolving over the years, expanding to serve more, and that they want guests to walk away knowing there is hope.

“It began by hosting a special Thanksgiving meal for our guests when we were at the 8th Street location. Now with our expanded facility on Holtzclaw, it has evolved into a community event where we are feeding everyone in Chattanooga who wants to come get a meal through our drive-through, and we are also feeding the needy in three of the city's low-income high-rises.

We would like guests to walk away knowing there is hope. That we care about them and God loves them. If they have not been here before, we have a designated area for the homeless and community to walk in and sit down at banquet-style tables and have a delicious Thanksgiving meal. We will also have a gift table where they can go through a line of tables full of free items they can use.”

When asked about plans for the mission’s free Thanksgiving meal, and what it means to have a meal for those who are unhoused during this period, Stan mentioned many of those in need already having a connection with the rescue through their shelter, and that they provide a family feel on what can feel like one of the loneliest days of the year, with plans to have a larger kitchen and feed even more people.

“Because many of the homeless already have a personal connection with us through our shelter, it can give them a family feel and a friend connection on one of the loneliest days of the year. Our goal this year is 1,500. Last year we served 1,200 meals. We have plans to expand our facility and would like to eventually have a larger kitchen and feed more people on Thanksgiving Day.”

Chattanooga Rescue Mission’s Free Thanksgiving Day Meal