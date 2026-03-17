Chattanooga Room In The Inn Launches Pilot Program To Support Homeless Youth

Chattanooga Room in the Inn has launched a new pilot Unaccompanied Youth Program designed to provide shelter, stability, and comprehensive support for teenagers experiencing homelessness in Hamilton County.

Developed in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, the pilot program will serve unaccompanied youth ages 16–18 who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability and are not in the physical custody of a parent or legal guardian.

The program is designed to help young people stay connected to school, build life skills, and work toward long-term stability while receiving trauma-informed support.

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“Youth homelessness often remains hidden in our community,” said Taylor Hixson, Executive Director of Chattanooga Room in the Inn. “These students are trying to finish high school while navigating housing instability, trauma, and a lack of family support. This pilot program allows us to test a model that provides safety, structure, and mentorship so young people can stay in school and build a path toward independence.”

The Unaccompanied Youth Program focuses on several core areas of support, including:

Safe shelter for adolescents experiencing homelessness

Educational stability and advocacy through close coordination with Hamilton County Schools

Academic tutoring and mentorship to support school engagement and graduation

Individualized case management connecting youth with healthcare, mental health services, and benefits

Life skills training focused on independence, financial literacy, and decision-making

Trauma-informed emotional and behavioral support to help youth navigate challenges in a healthy way

Through the partnership, Hamilton County Schools will identify eligible students through the district’s Families in Transition office and collaborate with CRITI to monitor student progress and connect youth with additional supports.

CRITI is currently testing the program model through this pilot phase while exploring funding opportunities to expand it into a permanent program serving more youth in the region. While applying for the appropriate licensing, CRITI will begin serving 18-year-olds in need in Hamilton County during this initial phase of the program.

“Youth experiencing homelessness face enormous barriers to graduating from high school and transitioning successfully into adulthood,” said Jessica Brackett, Child Advocate at Chattanooga Room in the Inn. “Every Hamilton County student deserves a safe place to land and the support they need to keep moving forward. Our Unaccompanied Youth program is designed to give students facing housing instability a stable place to stay while they focus on graduating, building independence, and creating a path toward long-term stability.”

The pilot program builds on CRITI’s mission of empowering women and children experiencing homelessness to rebuild their lives through housing, support, and hope.

Community members, foundations, and partners interested in supporting the expansion of the Unaccompanied Youth Program are encouraged to contact Chattanooga Room in the Inn to learn more: