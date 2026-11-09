Chattanoogas's Ronald McDonald House Has Helped Thousands Of Local Families

Since its inception in 1990 the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga has housed 20,000 families. “And about 600 families stay at the house every year,” said the Director of Brand Strategy Izabelle Bradley.

She said Jane Kaylor founded the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga. The effort to build a Ronald McDonald House in Chattanooga began in 1985, initiated by a group of concerned parents, community leaders, medical caregivers, and McDonald’s Restaurant owner/operators. Jane was the first Executive Director.

“Her daughter had cancer, and they were having to drive to Memphis a lot and stay in the hospital,” Bradley said. “Jane had another child, and she realized that something needed to be done for families that were going through this.”

Kaylor was part of the effort to bring the house from an idea into reality before it officially opened on November 18, 1990. She served as its president and CEO for 32 years until retiring in 2022.

The non-profit organization’s forever partner, Erlanger Hospital, treats ill and injured children and the Ronald McDonald House Greater Chattanooga cares for the families at no cost.

“Our programs are for families with a child that is 21 years old and under,” Bradley said. “The children are being treated for injuries, or illness and we become part of their care process after the family consults with their in-hospital care social worker. They assess how long they'll be receiving care, and, if the family meets the criteria, they are referred to our house.”

Their cornerstone program is the Ronald McDonald House which provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day, laundry services, a variety of hygiene products and everything a family needs at no cost, saving the family from hotel expenses. The Ronald Mc Donald House is right next door to Erlanger, and steps away from the Children's Hospital.

“It makes a big difference if your house is an hour from the hospital and you're having to drive back and forth every day to see your child and worrying about what you're going to eat or if you're going to have time to take a shower or wash your clothes,” Bradley said. “Whenever you're at the house, you don't really have to worry about those things.”

According to their website, families may be eligible to stay at the Ronald McDonald House Greater Chattanooga if they live at least 15 miles from the hospital, and their child is receiving treatment at a qualifying medical facility.

There is also the Ronald McDonald House Family Room, which is on the third floor of Erlanger’s Main Hospital. “It's a smaller version of the house,” Bradley said. “We don't have overnight lodging. But there's a kitchen. There are meals that are available. There is a washer and dryer, showers, and a living room to hang out in.”

Their newest program is the Ronald McDonald House: House to Home Program in Cleveland. It helps families navigate the sometimes-chaotic world of medical aftercare once their child is discharged from the hospital.

“I believe the House to Home program in our local chapter, is one of the first of its kind among Ronald McDonald House chapters,” Bradley said. Bradley said there are Ronald McDonald Houses in 60 countries and there are 394 houses. The Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga was the 137th house built.

In October 2025 Ronald McDonald House announced a refreshed brand identity to increase understanding of its work, while maintaining its core mission of supporting families during medical crises. Done in small phases around the world, the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga officially introduced the new identity on Oct. 15, 2026.

“New look same mission,” Bradley said.

Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga