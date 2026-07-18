Salvation Army Of Chattanooga Is Asking For Help To Beat The Heat This Summer

With hot weather moving in for the foreseeable future, many people are cranking up the AC to stay cool.

There are, however, many people in this community who do not have that option. Without access to air conditioning, the summer can be a dangerous time for those in need of assistance.

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is helping those in need by providing fans to decrease the amount of heat related illnesses this summer.

With temperatures in Chattanooga reaching 100 Fahrenheit, those who are most vulnerable in the community are in danger. Homes without air conditioning can become dangerously hot even with the windows open, and the unhoused have even less relief.

That is where The Salvation Army steps in with Beat the Heat.

“Beat the Heat is a necessary program during the summer. It means that people have relief from the hot weather and are less at risk of heat stroke,” said Captain Monica Horton.

The Salvation Army cannot do this without the help of the community, though. Donations of new box fans, personal cooling items and bottled water are needed.

All donated items should be new and still in the box. Donations can be dropped off at 800 McCallie, Chattanooga, TN 37403 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.