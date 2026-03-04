Chattanooga’s Community Center Camps Launch All-Ages Summer Adventures

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development is turning up the energy for Summer 2026 with the return of its annual summer camp experience.

This year’s camp will deliver a dynamic lineup of sports, technology exploration, arts and culture, field trip experiences, and hands-on enrichment activities designed to keep campers active and connected.

Through partnerships with local organizations and community leaders, participants will gain access to meaningful opportunities that promote growth, creativity, and confidence.

“Summer Camp is one of the most powerful ways we invest in our youth and families,” said Cedric Henson, Administrator for the Department of Community Development. “Our goal is to create safe, engaging spaces where youth can learn, build friendships, and make lasting memories, while giving families peace of mind knowing their children are supported by caring, professional staff.”

The 2026 Summer Camp program will run from June 1 through July 24, 2026, at community centers across the city. Camp will be closed on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth and from June 29 through July 3 for the Independence Day holiday week.

With limited enrollment available, families are strongly encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

The City of Chattanooga remains committed to providing high-quality, affordable summer programming that supports youth development, strengthens families, and advances the One Chattanooga vision of opportunity and inclusion for all.

Registration Dates & Cost: Kids & Teen Camp Only! - Registration starts March 7, 2026!

Please note that these prices apply only to kids and teen camps. Sensational Senior Camp is free! Summer camp will be closed on June 19 and June 29th through July 3.

Camp Dates: June 1 – July 24, 2026 (Monday-Friday)

Camp Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Early Bird Dates: March 7, 2026 – April 5, 2026

Hamilton County Residents Rate: $30.00

Non-Hamilton County Residents Rate: $70.00

Regular Registration Dates: April 6, 2026 – May 1, 2026

Hamilton County Residents Rate: $40.00

Non-Hamilton County Residents Rate: $80.00

Ways to Register:

Text “CAMP” to (423) 643-7300.

Download the MyChattConnect App for an easy way to register from your phone!

Visit www.chattanooga.gov/summercamp

Youth Summer Camp: Open to ages 6-12: Click Here to Access All Sites

Teen Summer Camp: Open to ages 13-16

Sensational Senior Camp: Open to Ages 50 & up (Free Camp!)

Hixson Community Center (5401 School Dr, Hixson, TN 37343)

North River Civic Center (1009 Executive Dr. Ste 102, Hixson, TN 37343)

For more information about summer camp, please visit their website, email summercamp@chattanooga.gov or call/text them at (423) 643-7300.